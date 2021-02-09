CORUNNA — New Lothrop swept Flint Southwestern Saturday at Riverbend.
Rafael Woods delivered games of 214 and 197 as the New Lothrop boys captured a 26-4 victory. Cole Bradshaw added a 200 game for the Hornets.
In the girls match-up, New Lothrop posted a 30-0 victory.
Carlyne Monroe bowled a 154 for the Hornets while Rachele Black rolled games of 146 and 141.
New Lothrop next takes on Ovid-Elsie Thursday at Grand Blanc Lanes.
Durand splits with Mt. Morris
CORUNNA — The Durand girls defeated Mt. Morris 17-13 Saturday to improve their bowling record to 2-0 in the MMAC.
Alanna Feldhouse bowled games of 183 and 172 for the Railroaders while Jordyan Osterle bowled games of 180 and 179.
In the boys matchup, Mt. Morris defeated Durand, 271/2 to 21/2.
Sean Parker bowled a 202 for the Railroaders while Keenan Shepard bowled a 157. The Durand boys now stand 1-1 in the MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.