DANSVILLE — Laingsburg defeated host Dansville 37-20 Monday in a Division 3 district opener despite a brutal showing from the Wolfpack offense.
Laingsburg (14-7) shot an abysmal 9 of 36 from the field, with the majority of its points coming from the free-throw line. Even there Laingsburg barely got over 50%, going 18-for-35.
It was a far cry from the teams’ two meetings in the regular season, both won handily by Laingsburg (64-30 Jan. 28 and 47-11 Dec. 11).
“Tonight was probably the ugliest good win for us all season,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “The first half we shot maybe 10-15% from the floor and probably that same percentage from the line. In the second half we shot better but it wasn’t good. Mentally we just weren’t in the game tonight, but luckily we found a way to get the win.”
Wolfpack point guard Grace Graham said she didn’t know why the offense was so bogged down.
“I’m not exactly sure what (was wrong with the offense), we were getting a lot of shots but they just weren’t going in,” she said. “I think we were just off tonight.”
Graham finished the night with six steals, four points and four rebounds. Senior forward Kara Mahoney led Laingsburg with 18 points, most of which came on free throws.
“Every shot that we did miss those were all open shots,” Hurst said. “There might have been bumps here and there, but overall we should have made those shots. Unfortunately, this is something we have struggled with throughout the year; there’s nights where we shoot very well and there’s other nights where we can’t find a way to get the ball in the rim.”
While no one for Laingsburg knows what caused the their offensive slump, everyone acknowledged the Wolfpack can’t afford an encore performance in Wednesday’s semifinals against Stockbridge (16-4). The Panthers won the Greater Lansing Activities Conference by three games and had won 10 straight before falling 63-61 to Pinckney in its regular-season finale Friday.
Byron, ranked No. 8 in Division 3 by the Associated Press, will play Bath in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
“We have to be way more consistent than we were tonight,” Hurst said. “Dansville is an up-and-coming team, they’ve got some young talent and their record has gradually gone up over the last few years. Had we played like we did tonight against Stockbridge or Byron, we’d be done, so we’ve got to find a way to make the easy shots and have a good shooting percentage from the field.”
Graham agreed with her coach.
“We need to work a lot harder,” she said. “On offense we need to set better screens and continue to move around and not just stand there, sometimes we struggle with that, and on defense we need to box-out.”
