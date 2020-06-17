Baseball can’t seem to get out of its own way.
As other sports across the country are stepping into the batter’s box and returning to play, Major League Baseball is stuck in the on-deck circle. Heck, they aren’t even out of the clubhouse at this point.
Owners and players can’t decide on how much money should be shelled out in what will likely be a fan-less, shortened season. We’ve seen proposals for 114 games, 82 games and 76 games. The latest speculation is Commissioner Rob Manfred will eventually force a 50-game schedule without a deal between the two sides.
A 50-game season would be, at best, a joke.
Consider this: At the 50-game mark of the 2018 season, the Detroit Tigers were only 2 1/2 games out of first place in the AL Central at 22-28. The Tigers would go on to finish 64-98, a whopping 27 games behind the division-winning Cleveland Indians, who were clearly the best team in the Central that year and the only team to finish above .500.
Under a 50-game format, it would have only taken a couple games to go the other way and that awful Tigers team would have been a division winner. In contrast, the Indians were just 25-25 after 50 games. Yes, they still would have won the division, but it would not have taken much to change that.
One thing baseball’s lengthy schedule allows is for the good teams to separate themselves from the not-so-good teams. Around 100 games you get a pretty good idea who those teams are. But 50? Not so much.
If we’re not going to have a true season, then the Tigers should do something drastic: put every top prospect they have on the roster and let them play.
Typically, top prospects are safely protected in the minor leagues for several years until they are deemed ready for the big leagues. Rarely do even the best draft picks play major league ball right out of the gate.
Even Justin Verlander, now a sure-fire Hall of Famer, spent the better part of two seasons in the minors after the Tigers drafted him second overall before he broke out on the 2006 World Series team.
But, these are unusual times. Many minor leagues might not even play this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. And that doesn’t even take into account the fact MLB wanted to eliminate 42 minor league teams nationwide before coronavirus was even discovered.
Perhaps Double-A and Triple-A teams will find a way to play, as that is where the best prospects are usually sent. But where are all the other prospects going to go? It certainly isn’t going to be beneficial to sit them all out until 2021.
My solution: send your top guys to the big club and fill out any minor leagues that are left standing with the rest.
It isn’t going to hurt top-tier players that much to play in a shortened major league season of 50 games, and it will give the Tigers an early look at what they’ve invested in. There’s likely to be expanded rosters with a shortened season, so if Ron Gardenhire is concerned a player isn’t benefiting from playing, he can simply sit him for someone else.
And it could entice fans to watch — even if it’s just on TV.
After bitter negotiations that have soured some fans on the game, it wouldn’t hurt to try something that could help build the base back up. Capitalizing on the hype of young prospects is where the NFL, NBA and to a lesser extent, the NHL, are head and shoulders above MLB.
Joe Burrow gets picked No. 1 in April in the NFL draft and he’s on the field playing for the Cincinnati Bengals by early August. He doesn’t toil in Des Moines, Iowa for three years and get forgotten about by the casual observer.
Was Spencer Torkelson worth the hype of the top pick last week? In normal times, we probably wouldn’t find out until 2022 at the earliest. Under the Ryan Plan (TM) we find out this year — you know, assuming MLB actually figures out how to get going.
Let me ask you this: Would you rather watch Jordan Zimmermann get shellacked in eight to 10 starts, or see what Casey Mize/Beau Burrows/Matt Manning/Tarik Skubal has to offer? Do you want to watch Travis Demeritte hit .225 in right field, or find out if 2018 No. 5 overall pick Riley Greene can hack it?
All questions that can, and should, be answered if the season is only 50 games. Heck, I’d do it even if it were the regular 162, but that’s probably just me craving for interesting baseball in Motown.
It doesn’t appear as if the Tigers are trying to win now. So if we’re not going to have a winning team, I’ll take the prospects, all day, any day, for the best entertainment value.
