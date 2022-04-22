WEBBERVILLE — Morrice defeated three opponents Thursday — downing Webberville 119-31, Bendle 122-25, and Burton Madison Academy 117-31.
Morrice’s Todd Nanasy swept the shot put (44 feet, 11 inches) and the discus (154-5).
Luke Dutcher won the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 45.62 seconds) and the 3,200 run (12:30.30) for the Orioles.
Other individual winners for the Orioles were Dustin Copeland (200-meter dash, 24.41) and Wyatt Wesley (pole vault, 9-6).
Morrice won the 1,600 relay in 4:11.54 with Wesley, Travis Farrow, Tim Ramsey and Peyton McGowan.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Oriole girls fare 3-0
WEBBERVILLE — The Morrice girls track team defeated three foes on Thursday — dispatching Webberville 92-37, Bendle 98-14, and Madison Academy 94-31.
Emma Valentine of the Orioles won the high jump (5-0) and the 200 dash (29.41).
Amber Lademann of Morrice swept the 800 run (3:10.31) and the 1600 run (7:14.02).
Other winners for Morrice were Savannah Miles (discus, 89-10), Aubrey Rogers (300 hurdles, 1:05.82), Nevaeh Hulbert (pole vault, 5-6), the 1,600 relay team of Maisie Campbell, Hulbert, Payton Gutting and Lademann (5:32.42) and the 3,200 relay team of Lademann, Maddie Begg, Miles and Campbell (14:45.32).
