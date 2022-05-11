Where there was a relative lack of active baseballers to report on in last week’s College Notes, softball is not going to leave us similarly hanging, with the pick of the litter being Byron grad and Bowling Green State Univeristy star, Greta L’Esperance.
Four-Year Foragers
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green State (Byron) — As of this writing, L’Esperance is a hairsbreadth away from being the statistically-best hitter in the history of an NCAA Division I softball program.
Gina Rango is the current BGSU career batting average record-holder with a mark of .367. L’Esperance has thus far hit .366 — and that includes a the .233 average she posted in her COVID-truncated freshman year.
After hitting .376 in 2021, the fleet-footed outfielder has kicked it up another notch in 2022, hitting .390 to-date (which would be third-best in program history if it holds). A premier table-setter, L’Esperance has stolen 30 of the Falcons 53 swiped bags this year and reached home safely 39 times.
As good as she’s been at the plate and on the basepaths, L’Esperance may be having an even better season with the glove, committing zero errors despite some audacious plays on the ball, and registering eight assists from the deep grass.
Despite L’Esperance’s spectacular season, her slap-hitting, speed-oriented style — she only has one home run — has obscured her from the notice of awards voters, who have declined to give her a single Mid-American Conference Player of the Week nod.
Even the scintillating .471 average she put up over the final week of the regular season was deemed lesser than the .400 average (with three home runs) of Ohio University’s Annalia Paoli.
L’Esperance and co. have helped BGSU to a 30-17 record so far this year. The Falcons have a tough draw in the opening round of the MAC Tournament tomorrow, facing off against regular season conference champs, Miami (OH).
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — In her third season at Alma, the lefty second-sacker was a regular feature in the starting lineup for the first time in her collegiate career, appearing in 38 games and logging 93 at-bats after primarily serving as a pinch-hitter as a sophomore. Eva wasn’t guaranteed to start, however, and her playing time trended downward as the season progressed. The ex-Oriole wasn’t especially productive at the plate, batting just .269 with three extra-base hits and only four walks against 20 strikeouts.
Still, Alma had a solid season overall going 25-13 and finishing fourth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association standings before losing to eventual champion Trine and Hope College to drop out of the conference tournament.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — The ex-Cavalier has been an off-and-on starter for the juggernaut 40-6 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference-champion Lakers this season, appearing in 32 games and garnering 91 at-bats, during which she has hit .297 with four doubles and 11 RBI.
Hollister’s biggest contributions have come on the basepaths, where her 13 steals (zero caught stealing) rank second on the team.
Clover Brandt, Lawrence Tech (Owosso) — Brandt was the Blue Devils’ most-used pitcher this year, twirling 127.2 innings, but neither she nor her team enjoyed much success. Lawrence Tech struggled to a 13-31 record, with Brandt being credited for three of those wins and 14 of those losses, while posting a 5.48 ERA.
The ex-Trojan was in the circle for the Blue Devils as their season ended on May 4 with a 9-8 loss to Cornerstone University in the WHAC tourney, pitching 1.2 innings in relief after she had already taken the loss in a start vs. eventual-champion Michigan-Dearborn in a game earlier in the day.
Amber Shayler, Northwestern Ohio (Perry) — Making the leap to the NAIA level after a stint at Oakland Community College, Shayler has had a hard time adjusting.
Serving as an understudy for Racer ace Carlie Hanes — who posted a 23-8 record — Shayler absorbed a quarter of Northwestern Ohio’s starts in the circle. The results were fairly brutal.
Shayler went 0-9, striking out just 16 batters while walking 44 in 56.1 innings for a 10.81 earned run average.
The Racers finished the season on May 5 with a loss to Aquinas Collage in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament.
The JUCO Crew
Alicia McConnell, Oakland Community College (Perry) — Oakland Community College cruised to a Michigan Community College Eastern Conference title this spring, winning by three games over Macomb despite a spirited late charge by the Monarchs, and Alicia McConnell was one of the team’s very best players.
The former Rambler is one of just three Raiders to appear in all of the team’s games to date, playing catcher, third- and first-base.
McConnell has been nigh-impossible to retire at the plate, hitting a scorching .411 during the regular season — good for second on the team. Of her 53 hits, 14 have been of the extra-base variety — nine doubles and five home runs.
OCC fell to Muskegon Community College in the MCCAA championship game, 5-4, but McConnell did her part, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run on the day.
Kara Mahoney, Lansing Community College (Laingsburg) — The Laingsburg grad has been a stud for the Stars this year, appearing in every one of their 44 games and leading them in home runs with 10.
LCC finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak to finish tied for second in the MCCAA’s Western Conference with a record of 25-19. It was during this streak that Mahoney smashed a full half of her round-trippers, batting .600 — with two 4-for-4 efforts — and 13 RBI.
For the season she’s third on the team with a .349 average and has six doubles and 43 RBI to go with her many longballs.
The Stars are scheduled to play Edison State Community College in the NJCAA Great Lakes District A Tournament on Thursday in Stevensville.
Julia Bishop, Mott Community College (Chesaning) — Of the three area women suiting up for Mott, Bishop was the statistical standout. The Chesaning grad has the Bears’ starting catcher all year.
She finished the regular season third on the team with a .367 batting average, slugging 11 doubles and three home runs en route to 29 RBI.
Bishop’s contributions helped Mott to a 22-21 record. The Bears just squeaked into the NJCAA Great Lakes District B Tournament. They play Schoolcraft College on Thursday.
Taylor Gross, Mott Community College (Chesaning) — Gross has been one of Mott’s two main pitchers this year. She’s made 22 appearances and 19 starts, tossing 104.1 innings in total. Unsurprisingly, given the Bears’ overall record, Gross is just about even in wins and losses with eight of the former and nine of the latter. Her earned run average of 4.83 isn’t particularly sightly, but she did do a fairly good job of preventing home runs, allowing only six.
Brooke Hemker, Mott Community College (Owosso) — The ex-Trojan has primarily been a reserve for the Bears, appearing in 35 games, but only logging 44 at-bats.
In those 44 ABs, Hemker has hit .250, with one home run.
