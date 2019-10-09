FLINT — Morrice swept Flint Beecher, 25-8, 25-18, 25-8 Tuesday.
Macy BeGole had six kills for the Orioles, while Emma Valentine had four kills. Mandy Miller added three kills.
Ally Colthorp added four aces and Jade Nanasy had 10 digs. Jenna O’Berry had 14 assists.
Morrice improved to 8-2 in the Genesee Area Conference.
Byron falls to Mt. Morris
BYRON — Mt. Morris stayed unbeaten in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference at Byron’s expense Tuesday, as the Panthers swept the Eagles, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.
Sydney Johnson had seven kills for Byron. Zoe McDowell had 15 assists and Reagon Forgie had 11 digs.
Byron fell to 3-2 in the MMAC and 12-7-2 overall.
Chesaning tops
Shepherd, Bullock Creek
MIDLAND — Karissa Ferry had 10 blocks and 11 kills Monday as Chesaning beat a pair of old Tri-Valley Central rivals — Shepherd (25-17, 25-12) and Bullock Creek (27-25, 18-25, 15-5).
Ferry and Claire Greenfelder had 10 kills each.
Lilly Cooper had 15 points and 13 digs for the Indians.
Jordyn Bishop had 15 points and Lauren Schirle had nine digs and eight points. Kate Lewis had 13 assists.
