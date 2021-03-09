BYRON — Senior point guard Sarah Marvin didn’t miss a beat Monday as Byron’s girls basketball team returned from a one-week COVID-19 pause.
Marvin had a triple-double with 26 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals as the sixth-ranked Eagles improved to 10-0 Monday with a 71-37 non-conference win over Linden. Makayla Clement scored 13 points with four steals and three assists for the Eagles. Becky Marvin added 11 points with eight rebounds, while Makenna Clement had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Byron, which travels to Williamston tonight for another non-league tussle, broke a 17-17 first-quarter tie with a 22-3 run in the second.
Linden fell to 6-4 overall.
Byron scoring: Sarah Marvin 8 9-12 26, Skylar Lewis 1 2-2 5, Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2, MaryAnn Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Makayla Clement 5 2-3 13, Becky Marvin 5 1-1 11, Makenna Clement 4 1-4 10.
Laingsburg 46, Potterville 28
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg captured a 46-28 Senior Night victory Monday over Potterville, starting an all-senior lineup of Grace Graham, Hayleigh Mertens, Shaily Baynes, Gabby Paquet and Saige Wurm.
Graham finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Wolfpack (6-2, 5-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Lorna Strieff added 12 points and eight rebounds while Erica Wade and Wurm each scored seven points.
Laingsburg led 17-6 after one quarter and 23-9 by halftime.
“It was a good win for us and everyone got playing time with the exception of Ellie Baynes, who was sick and couldn’t play,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “We have a big game Thursday vs. Dansville (6-3, 3-2 CMAC) — they are legit.”
Laingsburg scoring: Grace Graham 7 0-0 15, Hayleigh Mertens 1 0-0 2, Shaily Baynes 1 0-0 2, Erica Wade 3 1-2 7, Gabby Paquet 0 1-2 1, Lorna Strieff 6 0-0 12, Saige Wurm 3 1-2 7.
Lansing Christian 58, Perry 17
PERRY — Perry lost 58-17 to visiting Lansing Christian Monday, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association website.
No other information was provided at press-time.
Perry fell to 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. Lansing Christian rose to 4-6 and 3-6 records.
