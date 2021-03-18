CORUNNA — Durand captured its second straight team district wrestling title over Corunna, rolling to a 60-21 victory in the Division 3 team district championship match Wednesday.
Durand, now 17-2 in duals, will move on to the team regionals next week.
“It’s awesome,” Durand 135-pound senior Brock Holek said. “Just the way the season has gone. This is probably just our second month of practice. And just how hard we’ve worked. The way this whole year has gone, with all of the uncertainty, for this to unfold like it did — back-to-back district champions.”
Holek placed seventh in the state as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second as a junior. He stands 18-1 so far this season.
“We wrestled great as a team and they did all the right things — they all moved to the right spot … We knew we had to get a lot of pins and not get pinned, which we did, except one time,” Durand coach Brian Hittle said.
Durand defeated Corunna 41-35 last year in the district finals. This year’s battle did not offer as much drama. The Railroaders ran out to a 30-0 lead and were never threatened.
“We’re down a couple of guys in quarantine and we have another guy out with surgery, but they just out-wrestled us tonight,” Corunna coach Dave Wibert said. “Kudos to them. When you take a couple of key guys out, it does mess with mometum, but I don’t want to take anything from Durand. They just out-wrestled us.”
The district final began at 125 pounds. First-period pins by Tuff Slieff (30 seconds), Gaven Brewer (1:21) and Holek (43 seconds) gave Durand an 18-0 lead. The Railroaders padded the cushion with forfeit wins at 140 and 145.
Corunna’s Colin Lavery gutted out an 8-7 win over Bryce Benford at 152, but Durand closed the door with Tyler Purdy’s 1:34 fall at 160, Leka Dinaj’s forfeit win at 171 and Hunter Spaulding’s 1:02 fall at 189.
Aidan Buckley (215) and Jacob Lloyd (285) won unopposed for Corunna, but Cameron Bacchus of Durand (103 pounds) gained a 1:09 pin and Ty Fielder (119) won in 1:29.
Corunna’s D’Angelo Campos, at 112 pounds, remained unbeaten with a 4:39 pin.
Spaulding, a senior who improved to 16-3 at 189, said the district crown means a lot to the team.
“This is amazing — winning it back-to-back especially,” Spaulding said. “It’s definitely good to beat them here at their place, too.”
Corunna defeated Ovid-Elsie, 39-33, in the district semifinal earlier in the night. The Cavaliers held a 36-33 lead with one bout left before Campos handed Ovid-Elsie’s Cole Workman just his second loss of the season, 3-1.
Campos (22-0) took a 3-0 lead late in the second period before Workman scored an escape with 44 seconds left in the third period. Campos said Workman, now 13-2, was a tough opponent to score against.
“I was trying to read him and he’s definitely strong, he’s got a good technique,” he said.
Ovid-Elsie coach Kyle Spiess said his team gave Corunna a tough match but the Marauders couldn’t overcome giving up voids at four weight classes.
“I knew it would be close,” Spiess said. “I figured two matches difference. We got a couple of pins that we didn’t expect so a couple of guys stepped up … And that last (bout) was close.”
Ovid-Elsie fell to a 4-13 dual-meet record. Wibert said the Cavaliers finished “right around the .500 mark.”
The semifinal began at 119 pounds with a double void. Gabe Serbus won unopposed for the Cavaliers at 125, but the Marauders went up 12-6 with pins from Gavyn Perry (2:27) and Max Spiess (2:54) at 130 and 135, respectively.
Cooper Smith won unopposed at 140 to tie the match while Coleton Towsley-Wagner won unopposed for O-E at 145.
Corunna again tied the score at 18 when Colin Lavery won on a 2:25 pin and Jason Krause’s forfeit win at 160 made it 24-18 Corunna. However, O-E tied the match back up with Rudy Morales’ unopposed win at 171.
Josh Everdon of the Marauders edged Dakota Richardson, 12-5, at 189, but Buckley and Lloyd won by void at 215 and 285.
Ovid-Elsie pulled to within 36-33 when Talan Parsons improved to 15-0 at 103 by pinning Joaquin Campos in 2:57.
That set the stage for Campos’ hardfought win.
