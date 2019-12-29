CORUNNA — The Corunna boys basketball team completed a 2-0 run through the Battle of the Midway Holiday Classic Saturday, downing Mt. Morris 63-30.
Cole Mieske scored 16 points with six steals for the Cavaliers (3-2). Carson Socia added 12 points and seven steals while Nick Steinacker had 10 rebounds and seven points. Caleb Stahr added nine points and Scout Jones contributed eight points.
The Cavaliers had opened the holiday tournament Friday by beating Flint New Standard, 64-19.
In that game, Mieske and Socia each scored 17 points for the winning side.
Stahr scored eight points and Porter Zeeman and Jake Conklin each netted seven points.
