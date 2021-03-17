CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 29 points with 12 rebounds and Sydnie Gillett added 20 points as the Corunna girls defeated visiting Owosso 64-29 Tuesday.
Toney, a 6-foot junior forward, rained in four of Corunna’s eight 3-pointers and also shot 11-for-12 from the free-throw lines as the Cavaliers (11-2, 8-2 Flint Metro League Stars Division) finished second to Lake Fenton in conference play.
Toney said the Cavaliers were able to play at a faster pace than the first time they faced Owosso this year, which Corunna won 42-29.
“That last game we played really slow and we didn’t move much,” Toney said. “This game, we knew we had to come out and all five players on the floor had to move. We fought hard and we knew we were going to get to the basket and to the free throw line.”
Owosso (2-9, 1-9) was paced by senior Reyn Tuttle, who scored seven of her nine points in the second half. Kendall Anderson had six points.
Head coach Jeremy Dwyer said the Trojans couldn’t match the energy level of the Cavaliers.
“I think there were two different energies in the gym today and they had a different attitude than what we did and it showed up right off the get go,” Dwyer said. “We didn’t do anything terrible. I don’t know. Maybe it’s on me because we just weren’t ready to match them.”
Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said his team fed off the energy of made shots.
“At the beginning of the game, your energy level picks up when you make shots,” Birchmeier said. “We made shots early and so that helped feed the energy level the girls had … The shooting was on tonight.”
Anderson’s steal and layup put Owosso up 2-0 in the early moments. But the Cavaliers were able to build a 9-4 lead after Toney’s rebound put-back. Drury’s 3-pointer got Owosso back within 9-7 before Corunna scored the next 10 points, helped by the 3-pointers from Jenna Bauman and Gillett.
Tuttle’s basket in the waning seconds of the first quarter made it 21-9. Corunna stretched the lead to 33-15 at halftime and 53-20 after three quarters.
Gillett, a sophomore guard, said the victory will give the Cavaliers a head of steam going into next week’s districts.
“Going into the districts, I think this just gave us even more energy to go into it and just play the best that we can,” Gillett said.
NOTES: Toney is already closing in on 1,000 career points, sitting at 883 with at least three games left this year. Corunna travels to Flushing Thursday before playing its first district game next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Owosso district No. 40. The Cavaliers will face the winner of Monday’s Ovid-Elsie vs. Durand first-round game.
Corunna scoring: Gracie Yerian 0 2-2 2, Kira Patrick 1 1-4 4, Jenna Bauman 2 0-0 5, Ellie Toney 7 11-12 29, Sydnie Gillett 9 0-0 20, Skyler Alchin 1 0-1 2, Piper LePino 1 0-0 2.
Owosso scoring: Sawyer Ball-Duley 1 3-4 5, Alaynie Drury 2 0-0 5, Kendall Anderson 2 2-4 6, Reyn Tuttle 4 0-0 9, Peyton Spicer 1 2-6 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.