LAINGSBURG — Kara Mahoney scored a career-high 26 points with 10 rebounds as Laingsburg’s girls basketball team routed Dansville 64-30 Tuesday.
Grace Graham had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and eight steals for the Wolfpack (9-4, 6-3 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Lorna Strieff had 11 points and five rebounds and Bree Schlaack added a career-high seven points.
Mahoney made five of Laingsburg’s six 3-pointers. Dansville (5-8, 3-6 CMAC) was led by Erin Sherwood’s 17 points.
Chesaning 59, Shepherd 12
SHEPHERD — Sidnee Struck scored 11 points with nine rebounds and four assists as Chesaning romped to a 59-12 nonconference victory Tuesdayover Shepherd.
Haylei Drope had eight points and three steals for Chesaning, which has won seven straight. Julia Bishop and Claire Greenfelder each scored six points.
The Indians (11-1, 8-1) will battle for a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference lead Friday at No. 3-ranked Byron (11-0, 9-0). The Eagles handed Chesaning its lone loss, 48-32 Dec. 20.
Shepherd fell to 2-10.
Morrice 39, Bentley 27
BURTON — Olivia Riley scored 12 points and Gracie Nowak had 11 points, eight steals and seven assists to lead Morrice past Burton Bentley, 39-27.
Kaylee Munro had six points for the Orioles (8-3, 7-1 Genesee Area Conference). Riley made four 3-pointers.
Bentley (6-5, 3-5 GAC) got 10 points from Addison Kotrinic.
Holly 52, Owosso 42
OWOSSO — Holly turned back Owosso, 52-42, in a Flint Metro League crossover battle.
Reyn Tuttle had 13 points to lead the Trojans (0-11). Alaynie Drury added 10 points.
Holly rose to 4-8.
CHESANING 59, SHEPHERD 12
CHESANING (11-1): Sidnee Struck 11 points, Haylei Drope 8 points, Julia Bishop 6 points, Claire Greenfelder 6 points, Lilly Cooper 5 points, Jordyn Bishop 4 points, Karissa Ferry 4 points, Allison Oakes 4 points, Lauryn Schirle 4 points, Meghan Florian 3 points, Elizabeth Coon 2 points).
SHEPHERD (2-10): No details provided.
Chesaning 15 21 14 9 — 59
Shepherd 2 4 4 2 — 12
Rebounds: Chesaning (Struck 9). Assists: Chesaning (Struck 4, Greenfelder 3,). Steals: Chesaning (Drope 3, Ferry 3, Julia Bishop 3, Coon 3).
LAINGSBURG 64, DANSVILLE 30
DANVILLE (5-8, 3-6 CMAC): Erin Sherwood 17 points. Totals 12 5-16 30.
LAINGSBURG (9-4, 6-3 CMAC): Kara Mahoney 8 5-6 26, Grace Graham 5 5-10 16, Shaily Baynes 1 0-1 2, Lorna Strieff 5 1-3 11, Erica Wade 1 0-0 2, Bree Schlaack 3 1-2 7. Totals: 23 12-23 64.
Dansville 6 10 9 5 — 30
Laingsburg 20 12 20 12 — 64
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 6 (Mahoney 5, Graham 1). Danville 1. Rebounds: Laingsburg (Graham 11, Mahoney 10, Strieff 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Laingsburg 16. Danville 17. Assists: Laingsburg (Graham 5) Steals: Laingsburg (Graham 8).
MORRICE 39, BENTLEY 27
MORRICE (8-3, 7-1 GAC): Gracie Nowak 4 1-4 11, Kaylee Munro 3 0-2 6, Allison Buck 1 0-2 2, Savannah Miles 0 1-2 1, Zena Latunski 2 0-0 4, Olivia Riley 4 0-0 12, Jenna Smith 0 1-2 1, Mandy Miller 0 0-1 0, Marlaina Ash 0 1-4 1, Sydney Wyega 0 1-2 1.
BENTLEY (6-5, 3-5 GAC): Addison Kotrinic 3 4-6 10.
Morrice 11 20 0 8 — 39
Bentley 4 7 5 11 — 27
3-Point Goals: Bentley 0. Morrice 6 (Riley 4, Nowak 2). Assists: Morrice (Nowak 7). Steals: Morrice (Nowak 8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.