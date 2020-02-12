ELSIE — Corunna won six events and captured a 164-121 boys swimming victory Tuesday over Ovid-Elsie.
Fisher Morris (100-yard butterfly, 1:12.22) Grant Kerry (100 free, 55.39), Jackson Reid (100 backstroke, 1:15.37) and Xavier Staubs (50 free, 24.22 seconds) all won individual events for the Cavaliers.
Corunna (5-2-1 overall) also ruled the 200 free relay (1:45.46) with Kerry, Morris, Jeremiah Davis and Staubs and the 400 free relay with Ayden Henry, Staubs, Davis and Kerry (3:56.37).
“Our depth really came through,” Corunna coach Camron Nellis said. “I was a little worried because some of my kids are injured and then I have some sick at home. But we had some swimmers get in the pool and get us some points. We had divers who don’t normally swim two events get us some points. So depth truly is what helped us. Ovid-Elise has some studs who are really good.”
Ovid-Elsie, which won five events, closed out its most successful dual-meet season in school history at 8-5 overall. It eclipsed last season’s 5-4 mark, which was the first winning season in program history.
“We swam harder last Thursday night. I don’t know why,” said O-E coach Karl Dahlke, referring to the team’s 104-72 win over Lansing Legacy 104-72 and a 121-62 loss to Mason. “Last Thursday we had 21 lifetime bests out of 32 individual swims. Tonight we had about five.”
Highlighting the night for the Marauders were Sam Harden and Ben Maynard, who each won two solo events. Harden, a sophomore, topped the 200 individual medley (2:28.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.77).
“I was pretty happy because I was only two seconds off my personal record for the season in the IM,” Harden said. “I was only about a second or two behind my record in the breaststroke.”
Maynard, a senior swimming in his home pool for the final time, was first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.42) and first in the 500 free (5:37.54).
“It’s mixed,” Maynard said. “There were a lot of ups and downs this season, but this is the last time I’m ever going to swim here so … this is our best record ever out of almost 50 years of swimming. So we feel we’ve done really well this year.”
Ovid-Elsie won the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay, with William Schmidtfranz, Harden, Maynard and Gavyn Leavitt winning in 2:00.66.
Morris said his best effort came in the butterfly, although he nearly had a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke until Reid delivered a closing kick to win it by less than two-tenths of a second.
“I haven’t had much luck with (the butterfly) throughout the season,” Morris said. “I’ve been getting like 1:15s and one time I had a 1:20. But tonight I got a 1:12.22. I think my best ever time is a 1:10 two years ago.”
Morris has been a standout diver for the Cavaliers and is hoping to qualify for the state finals. Ovid-Elsie’s facility does not have a diving board, so that event was scrapped.
Henry came up with a pair of personal-bests — placing second in the 200 free (2:06.34) and second in the 500 free (5:53.93).
“I was happiest with the 200 free, that was my best one,” Henry said.
CORUNNA 164, OVID-ELSIE 121
200 medley relay: 1. Ovid-Elsie (William Schmidtfranz, Sam Harden, Ben Maynard, Gavyn Levitt), 2:00.66. 2. Corunna, 2:08.93.
200 freestyle: 1. Ben Maynard (OE) 2:04.42; 2. Ayden Henry (CO) 2:06.34; 3. Calvin Cody (CO) 2:24.44.
200 individual medley: 1. Sam Harden (OE) 2:28.62. 2. Dominic Koliboski, CO) 2:50.78; 3. Josh Edwards (CO) 3:02.92.
50 freestyle: 1. Xavier Staubs (CO) 24.22; 2. Grant Kerry (CO) 24.79; 3. Jeremiah Davis (CO) 24.91.
100 butterfly: 1. Fisher Morris (CO) 1:12.22; 2. Michael Costello (CO) 1:17.40; 3. Luke Spitzley (OE) 1:17.79.
100 freestyle: 1. Grant Kerry (CO) 55.39; 2. Xavier Staubs (CO) 59.20; 3. Jeremiah Davis (CO) 1:00.66.
500 freestyle: 1. Ben Maynard (OE) 5:37.54; 2. Ayden Henry (CO) 5:53.93; 3. Calvin Cody (CO) 6:33.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Corunna (Grant Kerry, Fisher Morris, Jeremiah Davis, Xavier Staubs), 1:45.46. 2. Ovid-Elsie, 1:53.38.
100 backstroke: 1. Jackson Reid (CO) 1:15.57; 2. Fisher Morris (CO) 1:15.73; 3. William Schmidtfranz (OE) 1:17.60.
100 breaststroke: 1. Sam Harden (OE) 1:14.77; 2. Gavyn Leavitt (OE) 1:18.99; 3. Johnny Walker (CO) 1:19.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Corunna (Ayden Henry, Xavier Staubs, Jeremiah Davis, Grant Kerry), 3:56.37; 2. Ovid-Elsie, 4:19.25.
Records: Corunna 5-2-1. Ovid-Elsie 8-5.
