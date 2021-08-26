SWARTZ CREEK — Owosso’s girls swimming squad won seven of 10 events to place first at the four-team Swartz Creek Relays Wednesday.
The Trojans scored 118 points with Brandon placing second at 82, Swartz Creek taking third with 70 and Lapeer finishing fourth with 61.
“The team had great contributions from all swimmers,” Owosso coach Andrew Murray said. “The girls came from behind to win several events … Outstanding swims were turned in by Kate Grinnell, Britney Erazo and Amanda Brainerd.”
Owosso won the medley relay with Birdie Tkaczyk, Brainerd, Macy Irelan and Mya LaMay touching first. The Trojans also won the 800 free relay with Madisyn Ketchum, Cali Spalding, Erazo and Grinnell. In the individual medley relay, Owosso prevailed thanks to Mira Sivulka, McKinley Guru, Brainerd and Lily Usher.
Sivulka, Erazo, Usher and Irelan won the butterfly relay. In the 500 free relay, Baily Cummings, Claire Ardelean, Spalding and Grinnell splashed first. Natalie Nolph, Tkaczyk, Usher and Irelan won the backstroke relay.
In the 400 free relay, Owosso’s Grinnell, Erazo, LaMay and Sivulka were first.
