Multi-talented record-setter
Kendall Ihm

OWOSSO — Kendall Ihm has left an indelible imprint on Owosso’s volleyball program.

A four-year varsity starter, Ihm, a six-foot hitter/setter has set numerous school records, including most kills (1,035) and blocks (228.5) in a career. She also has posted 1,000 career assists and 803 career digs.

