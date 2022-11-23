OWOSSO — Kendall Ihm has left an indelible imprint on Owosso’s volleyball program.
A four-year varsity starter, Ihm, a six-foot hitter/setter has set numerous school records, including most kills (1,035) and blocks (228.5) in a career. She also has posted 1,000 career assists and 803 career digs.
But Ihm — the 2022 Argus-Press All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year — would be the last person concerned with statistics, according to Trojan head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick.
“Kendall is hands down the best athlete I have ever had the privilege to coach,” Fitzpatrick said. “However, she is much more than that. She has been with me from my start at Owosso High School. Kendall is a great person, teammate, and example for the next generation for how to manage success with humility. She has always led with empathy for others and put her needs last. You can’t replace a player like Kendall.”
Ihm said she was surprised when to be named Player of the Year.
“That’s exciting and honestly I wasn’t expecting anything like that,” Ihm said.
Winning was also important to Ihm and she led the Trojans to their best season since 2002 with a 22-11-10 record.
“Yeah, I definitely think that was one of our biggest goals throughout my whole time being here,” Ihm said. “Because we definitely started out as a program that struggled with that. I think we ended up in a really great spot. It’s definitely my team that got me here. I couldn’t have done it without my team and my coach.”
She finished the season with 333 kills, 65 blocks, 361 assists and 302 digs. For the second straight year, Ihm was recognized as a Flint Metro League first-team all-star. Ihm was also an all-region player.
Fitzpatrick said that it is rare that a player can impact a team in so many different areas but Ihm has shown the ability to do whatever the team needs her to do, he said.
“Kendall has played and excelled in several positions on the team,” Fitzpatrick said. “She started her career as a middle hitter and setter. She had never set before but knew we had a need. She transitioned to right side her sophomore year and has made that her home. While other hitters of her caliber were hitting six rotations, Kendall was setting for three however she posted similar offensive stats.”
Ihm, however, said hitting is what she likes to do best. She had a hitting percentage of .251 this season and served 91.3 percent.
“Hitting is what I do mostly,” Ihm said. “So that’s what I like to do best but I like being with the team the most — just being with them on the court. That’s my favorite part.”
Ihm will be continuing her volleyball career at Saginaw Valley State University, where she will major in nursing.
“I was recruited to play outside (hitter),” Ihm said. “So it will be opposite from what I played in high school. I’m really excited and I think it will be fun.”
2022 ARGUS-PRESS ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year
Kendall Ihm, Owosso
The first-team all-Flint Metro and all-region player was an all-around force for the Trojans, supplying 333 kills, 361 assists, 302 digs and 65 blocks.
The six-foot rightside hitter/setter had a hitting percentage of .251 and served 91.3 percent. Ihm led Owosso to its best season since 2002 with a 22-11-10 mark. She finished her career with 1,065 kills and 1,000 assists. She will continue her volleyball career at Saginaw Valley State University.
First Team
Neele’ge’ Sims, Corunna
The Cavalier senior attacker posted 378 kills and a hitting percentage of .244, adding 74 blocks, 203 digs, 44 aces and a serving percentage of 92.4 percent. Sims, who will play volleyball next year at Missouri State, was a first team All-Flint Metro League player. The all-region player eclipsed 1,000 kills for her career.
She led the Cavaliers (11-19-3) to an upset victory over Owosso in the district semifinals.
Carley Martin, New Lothrop
Martin, a senior outside hitter, delivered 349 kills, 55 aces and 297 digs this season. She compiled a hitting percentage of .201 and the first-team all-MMAC and all-region player led the Hornets to a 34-12-1 record.
Taylor Moore, New Lothrop
Moore, a senior setter, supplied 976 assists this season and was a first-teamer in the MMAC and captured all-region honors. Moore had 91 aces and 213 digs to her credit.
Brielle Sovis, Owosso
The senior outside hitter/defensive specialist posted 455 digs, 55 aces, 124 kills, 10 blocks and 22 assists this season. The four-year starter and three-year captain finished her career with 1,286 digs. She was voted a second-team all-Flint Metro League player.
Haylee Schott, Byron
The junior middle hitter/defensive specialist led the Eagles in kills (236) and blocks (62) and added 199 digs and 45 aces. She was a first-team selection in the MMAC.
Avery Gilson, Durand
The senior libero posted 453 digs and served 92 percent with 33 aces for the Railroaders. A first-team selection in the MMAC, Gilson added 338 serve receptions.
Second Team
Bella Strieff, Laingsburg
Strieff, a junior outside hitter, powered 262 kills with 19 blocks, 21 aces and 219 digs. She served 92.6 percent and was named to the All-CMAC second team.
Jenna Bauman, Corunna
Bauman led the Cavaliers in digs with 319 and delivered 545 serve receptions. The senior defensive specialist added 29 aces and served 92.7 percent. She was voted a Flint Metro League second-team all-star.
Ellie Baynes, Laingsburg
The senior middle hitter unloaded 185 kills with 34 blocks and 56 aces. She added 269 digs for the Wolfpack.
Reese Thayer, Owosso
Thayer, a junior setter, posted 554 assists this season with 154 digs. She was the second-leading setter in the Flint Metro League. Thayer added 60 aces and now has 1,234 career assists.
Sydney Leydig, Durand
Leydig delivered 610 assists, 212 digs and served 93 percent for Durand. She added 41 aces and 22 kills.
Ava Devereaux, Chesaning
Devereaux registered 174 kills for the Indians with 38 aces.
Honorable Mention
Kira Patrick, Corunna, S
Sydnie Gillett, Corunna, OH
Peyton Spicer, Owosso, MH
Jamie Maier, Owosso, OH
Madison Wendling, New Lothrop, L
Kara Wendling, New Lothrop, MB
Kaylee McGowan, Morrice, MB
Kenzie Doerner, Morrice, L
Kylie Florian, Chesaning, L
Gracie McDowell, Byron, OH/DS
Brynn Wilson, Laingsburg, S
Sian Palmer, Perry, OH
Violet Schmidt, Byron, S
Ellyanna Carman, Ovid-Elsie, OH
Hailee Campbell, Ovid-Elsie, MH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.