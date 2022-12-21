ELSIE — Durand hadn’t defeated Ovid-Elsie in boys varsity basketball for 14 years.
The drought finally ended Tuesday night as the visiting Railroaders outlasted the Marauders, 58-52, in a tightly contested, back and forth struggle that came down to the final 21/2 minutes.
Gabe Lynn, Durand’s last year’s Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year as a junior — was held to five points Tuesday. But his 3-point play with 2:24 left, gave the Railroaders a 52-49 lead.
The Marauders committed consecutive gaffes, missing a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity and turning the ball over after grabbing the offensive board.
Alex Bruni split a pair of free throws to extend the Durand lead to 53-49 with 1:08 left. Brayden Joslin then intercepted a pass with 45 seconds left and Markell Tate scored off the glass to make it 55-49 with 36 seconds to go.
Cole Wittenberg split a pair of free throws for the Marauders to slice the deficit to five with 18 seconds left. But Durand closed the door with three Joslin free throw makes in the final seconds.
Durand, now 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, got a team-high 16 points from Joslin, a sophomore guard, who shot 6-for-6 from 2-point range. The southpaw scored 10 of his points in the second half and six in the fourth quarter including 4-of-6 free throw shooting.
“I think our team came together very well,” Joslin said. “Everyone played a great role and we knocked down shots at the end.”
Tate, a junior forward/guard added 12 points including seven in the second half for Durand.
“We played very well as a team,” Tate said. “We moved the ball around pretty well.”
Durand junior guard Kwin Knapp scored nine points with three 3-pointers in the first half. Bruni scored eight points and Austin Kelley scored six while Lynn finished with a lunch-pail line of five points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
“Brayden Joslin came up really big for us,” said Durand head coach Bruce Spaulding. “Markell Tate had 12 points and Kwin had 9 — his 3-pointers in the first half were huge. The key tonight was I have kids who are very unselfish. They were trying to shut down Gabe tonight and it was basically pick your poison. They (the Marauders) were concentrating on stopping Gabe and that’s probably Gabe’s weakness. He’s the most unselfish superstar you’ll see. He’ll let somebody else have the glory. He doesn’t need to have it as long as we’re winning.”
It was the first time since Jan. 29, 2008 when Durand topped O-E 61-54 under then coach Dave Inman.
Ovid-Elsie (3-1 overall, 2-1 MMAC) got a double-double from senior forward Wittenberg, who finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Logan Thompson had 16 points while Tryce Tokar scored eight points and Beau Price had four points and seven rebounds. Braxton Stenger distributed seven assists but some costly turnovers haunted the Marauders throughout the night, according to head coach Josh Latz.
“Obviously our game plan coming in was trying to limit Kelley and Lynn — who are two phenomenal players,” said Latz. “I thought we did a pretty good job in limiting them but we just didn’t do a good enough job with the secondary type of players. And we didn’t communicate well enough and we turned the ball over. We beat ourselves with more than 20 turnovers, 23 turnovers. We’ve got to play smarter than that.”
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 2 0-1 6, Markell Tate 5 1-5 12, Alex Bruni 3 2-4 8, Gabe Lynn 2 1-1 5, Brayden Kelley 1 0-0 2, Kwin Knapp 3 0-0 9, Brayden Joslin 6 4-6 16. Totals 19 8-17 58.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 0-0 2, Gunner McCreery 1 0-0 2, Beau Price 2 0-0 4, Tryce Tokar 3 0-1 8, Bruce Thornton 1 0-0 2, Clay Wittenberg 7 3-4 18, Logan Thompson 8 0-0 16. Totals 22 8-17 52.
