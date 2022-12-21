duroe1221

Durand senior guard Gabe Lynn, facing camera, hugs Railroaders head coach Bruce Spaulding following Durand's 58-52 victory at Ovid-Elsie Tuesday. Both teams brought in unbeaten records and the Railroaders improved to 5-0 and 4-0 in the MMAC with the road victory.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

ELSIE — Durand hadn’t defeated Ovid-Elsie in boys varsity basketball for 14 years.

The drought finally ended Tuesday night as the visiting Railroaders outlasted the Marauders, 58-52, in a tightly contested, back and forth struggle that came down to the final 21/2 minutes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.