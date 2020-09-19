NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop went 2-1 in its home opener Thursday, beating Webberville and LakeVille and losing to Freeland.
The Hornets (3-2) beat the Spartans 25-14, 25-16 and the Falcosn 25-17, 19-25, 15-12. Freeland topped New Lothrop 25-21, 25-16.
Carley Martin had 18 kills, 15 digs and five aces for the Hornets. Amya Brown had 11 kills, while Byrnne Birchmeier and Madison Wendling had 19 and 15 digs, respectively. Taylor Moore handed out 46 assists.
