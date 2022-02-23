ELSIE — Chesaning captured a 151-112 victory over Ovid-Elsie on the Marauders’ Senior Night Tuesday.
Chesaning senior Gwen Lapine had a hand in three victories — winning the 500-yard freestyle, the 100 backstroke and was a member of the team’s 400 free relay victory.
Sophie Grover was first in the 200 individual medley and first in the 100 butterfly.
Chesaning (2-9) also won the 200 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.