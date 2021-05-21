Byron thrower Sarah Marvin hoping to defend state titles

BYRON — If you think Sarah Marvin is taking the upcoming Division 3 track and field regionals lightly, think again.
The Byron High School senior, who is defending her state titles she won as a sophomore in the shot put and discus, was training at Garage Strength in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, when the Argus-Press reached her by phone Tuesday afternoon.
“After my meet last Saturday (in Midland), my mom (Theresa), my sister (Becky) and I drove down to Pennsylvania and we got here Sunday. It’s just kind of a little, pre-regional, pre-state week of training. And it’s definitely been helpful.”
Marvin has been working with Garage Strength’s Dane Miller, who has been strength training elite throwers for more than 14 years.
“He is our online coach,” Marvin said. “When we’re not in Fleetwood, he coaches us online when we’re home in Michigan, too.”
That news might be trouble for her competitors. After all, Marvin is already ranked No. 1 in the state in the discus (148 feet, 1/2 inch) regardless of division. She is ranked No. 2 statewide in the shot put (49-61/2) in all divisions. Only Opal Jackson of Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (50-0) has thrown farther this year.
Among area girls throwers, no one else has thrown more than 120 feet in the discus and 40 feet in the shot put.
And, if you add in the boys, she has the top area discus throw over Todd Nanasy of Morrice (139-11) and is second in the shot put to Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush (49-111/2)
“Nationally, I’m ranked No. 7 in the shot put and not very high in the discus,” Marvin said. “I’m more of a shot put person. I’m definitely looking forward to the regionals and the state meet and our further meets, especially with the good weather that’s hopefully coming. I’m just looking to throw far and make a big impact at the states.”
She said she would like to top 50 feet in the shot put and break the state record in discus. The Division 3 discus record is 158-3, set in 2001 by Edwardsburg’s Becky Breisch.
The senior has continually re-broken her own school records in both events this spring. She holds the state record in the shot put (51-43/4).
Her twin sister is also one of the state’s best in throwing. Becky Marvin is ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 3 for the discus (118-41/2). Her best toss in the shot put is 36-9.
“I’d like to throw as close as I can to my PR’s,” Becky Marvin said.
Below is a brief look at where each school in the area will be during the regionals. The top two finishers in each event earn automatic state-qualifying berths. In addition, athletes who meet or exceed state-qualifying times, heights or distances will also qualify for state finals competition.
Regional Track and Field Preview
DIVISION 3
Regional 29
12:30 p.m. today at Bath
Area schools competing: Byron, Durand, Laingsburg, Ovid-Elsie, Perry
Remaining field: Bath, Brighton Charyl Stockwell, Bentley, Hamady, Flint New Standard, Leslie, Pewamo-Westphalia, Potterville, Springport, Stockbridge, Vermontville Maple Valley.
Area Athletes to Watch by Event
BOYS
100 dash: Rease Teel (Perry) 11.38; Zach Hawes (Laingsburg), 11.50; 200 dash: Teel (Perry) 23.0. 400 dash: Hawes (Laingsburg) 51.85; Gavyn Leavitt (OE) 52.83. 800 run: Lucas Woodruff (Laingsburg) 2:04.48; Nick Hormann (Byron) 2:09.44. 1,600 run: Woodruff (Laingsburg) 4:44.98. 110 hurdles: Jacob Orweller (Perry) 15.89; Doug Matthews (Laingsburg) 17.40. 300 hurdles: Orweller (Perry) 41.97; 400 relay: Laingsburg 46.19; Perry 46.69. 800 relay: Laingsburg 1:38.31; Ovid-Elsie 1:39.03. 1,600 relay: Laingsburg 3:39.47. 3,200 relay: Ovid-Elsie 9:05.03. High jump: Evan Samson (Durand) 6-2; Caleb Clark (Laingsburg) 6-0. Pole vault: Alex Brown (Laingsburg) 12-9; Jack Borgman (Laingsburg) 12-6; Orweller (Perry) 12-6. Long jump: Tyler Henne (Laingsburg) 20-03/4.
GIRLS
100 dash: Emma Kribs (Laingsburg), 12.65, Hailey Lewis (Perry), 13.19. 200 dash: Kribs (Laingsburg), 26.88; Lewis (Perry), 27.42. 400 dash: Lorna Strieff (Laingsburg), 1:04.38. 800 run: Emma Cochrane (Perry), 2:31.69. 1,600 run: Grace O’Neill (Perry), 5:50.75. 3,200 run: O’Neill (Perry) 12:27.84. 100 hurdles: Jenna Belmas (Byron) 18.26. 300 hurdles: Lewis (Perry) 51.11. 400 relay: Perry 51.66; Laingsburg, 51.76. 800 relay: (Laingsburg) 1:55.84; (O-E) 2:00.19, 1,600 relay: Perry 4:25.02. 3,200 relay: O-E 11:45.99; Byron 11:58.17. Shot put: Sarah Marvin (Byron) 49-6.5; Becky Marvin (Byron) 36-9. Discus: Sarah Marvin (Byron) 148-0.5; Becky Marvin (Byron) 118-41/2. High jump: Allison Glass (Byron) 5-4; Hailey Bila (Laingsburg) 5-2. Pole vault: Shaily Baynes (Laingsburg) 11-0; Alyse Rowley (Laingsburg) 8-6. Long jump: Lewis (Perry) 17-2; Anna Nixon (Perry) 15-31/2.
Regional 19
3 p.m. today at Corunna
Area School Competing: Corunna, Owosso
Remaining Field: Kearsley, Powers Catholic, Fowlerville, Goodrich, Haslett, Lake Fenton, Lansing Catholic, Lansing Eastern, Lansing Sexton, Linden, Brandon, Pontiac, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, St. Johns, Williamston.
Area Athletes to Watch by Event
BOYS
800 run: Mason Warner (Corunna) 2:01.02. 1,600 run: Warner (Corunna) 4:29.66. 110 hurdles: Jeremiah Davis (Corunna) 16.18; Jaden Herrick (Corunna) 16.27; Wyatt Bower (Corunna) 16.51. 300 hurdles: Brett Riley (Corunna) 43.67. 400 relay: Corunna 45.22; 1,600 relay: Corunna 3:38.95. 3,200 relay: Corunna 8:30.91. Shot put: Dante Dunkin (Corunna) 43-7; John Kulhanek (Owosso) 42-41/2. Discus: Dunkin (Corunna) 124-4. Long jump: Wyatt Bower (Corunna) 20-31/2.
GIRLS
800 run: Lilly Evans (Corunna) 2:27.64. 1,600 run: Evans (Corunna) 5:12.81, Evie Wright (Corunna) 5:16.98, 3,200 run: Evans (Corunna) 11:22.68; Wright (Corunna) 11:23.72. 400 relay: Corunna 54.04. 1,600 relay: Owosso 4:31.56. Shot put: Ellie Toney (Corunna) 32-2; Lylah Townsend (Corunna) 31-1. Discus: Toney (Corunna) 98-2; Townsend (Corunna) 92-2. High jump: Ashlee Napier (Corunna) 4-10. Pole vault: Libby Summerland (Owosso) 9-0; Claire Agnew (Owosso) 9-0; Emma Kirkey (Corunna) 7-6. Long jump: Neele’ge’ Sims (Corunna) 16-01/2; Lilly Bower (Corunna) 15-21/2.
Regional 30
1 p.m. today at Shepherd
Area Schools Competing: Chesaning, New Lothrop.
Remaining Field: Shepherd, Carrollton, Central Montcalm, Hemlock, Ithaca, Lakeview, Montrose, Morley Stanwood, Mt. Morris, Saginaw, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Sanford Meridian, St. Charles, St. Louis.
Area Athletes to Watch by Event
BOYS
100 dash: Will Muron (NL) 11.21. 200 dash: Jaden James (Chesaning) 23.30. 400 dash: James (Chesaning) 52.75; Drew Kohlmann (NL) 53.99. 800 run: Carson Hersch (NL) 2:00.80; Levi Maier (Chesaning) 2:03.54; Drew Kohlmann (NL) 2:07.71. 1,600 run: Hersch (NL) 4:29.24; Maier (Chesaning) 4:37.44. 3,200 run: Hersch (NL) 9:33.04. 110 hurdles: Isaac Zamora (Chesaning) 16.33; Michael Castillo (NL) 16.98. 300 hurdles: Zamora (Chesaning) 42.93; Castillo (NL) 44.08; Grant Sampson (Chesaning) 44.09. 400 relay: NL 45,97; Chesaning 46.03; 800 relay: (Chesaning), 1:35.44. 1,600 relay: (Chesaning), 3:38.16. 3,200 relay: (NL) 8:36.62. Shot put: Brenden Quackenbush (Chesaning) 49-111/2; Muron (NL) 43-2. Discus: Quackenbush (Chesaning) 126-3. High jump: Kohlmann (NL) 5-9. Pole vault: Kaden Liebrock (Chesaning) 12-9; Will Craven (NL) 11-6.
GIRLS
1,600 run: Clara Krupp (NL) 5:26.28. 400 relay: New Lothrop 54.64. 3,200 relay: New Lothrop 11:01.24. Shot put: Kyla Jackson (Chesaning) 32-4.
DIVISION 4
Regional 39
9:30 a.m. Saturday at Breckenridge
Area Schools Competing: Morrice
Remaining Field: Breckenridge, Beal City, Blanchard Montabella, Carson City-Crystal, Coleman, Fowler, Fulton, Merrill, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, Portland St. Patrick, Saginaw Arts & Sciences, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Saginaw Nouvel, Vestaburg.
Area Athletes to Watch by Event
BOYS
800 run: Caleb Rivers (Morrice) 2:04.63. 400 relay: Morrice 47.53. 1,600 relay: Morrice 3:48.48. 3,200 relay: Morrice 8:34.22. Shot put: Todd Nanasy (Morrice) 44-11; Brett McGowan (Morrice) 43-71/2. Discus: Nanasy (Morrice) 139-11.
GIRLS
High jump: Emma Valentine (Morrice) 5-2. pole vault: Macy BeGole (Morrice) 8-0.
