MT. MORRIS — Durand’s boys basketball team captured a rare victory on the road Tuesday at Mt. Morris, holding on 60-57 after Mt. Morris forced overtime by making a desperation 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
“We were up by three points and Ben Nebo had a breakaway layup with nine seconds left,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “All of a sudden, he had the shot blocked from behind, Mt. Morris made a pass to half court and JaQuan Benton made a half-court (shot) to force OT.”
Nebo, however, scored five points in overtime to finish with a career-high 15 and Durand held off the home team for its fourth straight victory.
“He has been practicing really hard and it was great to see it pay off for him,” Inman said. “It’s a great story.”
Jaylen Jones scored 14 points and Austin Kelley scored 12 for Durand (5-5, 3-5 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
The game featured 54 fouls, 27 by each team, and both teams had three players foul out.
“It was only the second time in the last 15 years that we have beaten Mt. Morris at their place,” Inman said.
Benton scored a game-high 20 points for Mt. Morris (3-7, 3-5 MMAC).
Stockbridge 62, Perry 44
STOCKBRIDGE — Brodie Crim scored 20 points, but Stockbridge handed Perry its first loss in league play.
Jared Warfle scored 10 points and C.J. King had eight for the Ramblers (6-2, 5-1 Greater Lansing Activities Conference), who had not lost since falling 54-51 to Potterville in the season opener. Perry holds a half-game lead over two other one-loss GLAC teams, Stockbridge (4-1) and Leslie (4-1).
The Panthers outscored Perry 22-8 in the fourth quarter to ice the victory.
“We were down by 12 at halftime and got their lead down to four heading into the fourth quarter,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said. “We just didn’t shoot well in the fourth quarter.”
Chris Hall led Stockbridge with 16 points.
STOCKBRIDGE 62, PERRY 44
PERRY (6-2, 5-1 GLAC): Brodie Crim 7 5-5 20, Tyson Selbig 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 3 2-2 8, Jerad Warfle 5 0-0 10, Caleb Leykauf 1 1-2 4, Hunter Sanderson 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 8-11 44.
STOCKBRIDGE (6-3, 4-1 GLAC): Chris Hall 6 2-4 16. Totals: 25 8-16 62.
Perry 12 8 16 8 — 44
Stockbridge 19 13 8 22 — 62
3-Point Goals: Stockbridge 4. Perry 2 (Crim 1, Leykauf 1). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Stockbridge 9. Perry 12.
DURAND 60, MT. MORRIS 57, OT
DURAND (5-5, 3-5 MMAC): Austin Kelley 3 6-11 12, Ben Nebo 3 6-10 15, Gabe Lynn 2 0-0 5, Kyle Winslow 1 0-0 2, Chandler Cleveland 2 1-1 5, Jaylen Jones 6 1—5 14, Jake Mills 0 1-2 1, Austin Frizzelle 2 2-4 6. Totals: 19 17-33 60.
MT. MORRIS (3-7, 3-5 MMAC): JaQuan Benton 20 points. Totals: 13 20-31 57.
Durand 15 8 13 13 11 — 60
Mt. Morris 10 12 6 20 8 — 57
3-Point Goals: Mt. Morris 4. Durand 5 (Nebo 3, Lynn 1, Jones 1). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Durand 27 (Evan Egan, Cleveland, Kelley). Mt. Morris 27 (Fournier, Duplanty, Rowley).
