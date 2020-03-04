PERRY — Two league champions went toe-to-toe Tuesday in a potential district championship preview as Perry edged Ovid-Elsie 59-55, rallying from a seven-point deficit in the final 2:47 with a 13-2 run.
Perry trailed by one with nine seconds left when Ramblers point guard C.J. King drove the lane and saw Gage Foster flashing to his right near the basket. King passed to Foster who scored while being fouled. Foster made the subsequent free throw to give Perry a 57-55 lead.
“I’m just figuring I need to get a guy open,” King said. “That’s why I drove in and passed to (Foster). I knew he was going to make it. I have confidence in him so I just knew he was going to make it.”
Ovid-Elsie could not get a 3-pointer to go on the other end and fouled with four-tenths of a second left.
Brodie Crim sank two free throws to close out Perry’s four-point victory.
“It was just a close game and we were fortunate enough and lucky enough to win,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said. “Caleb (Leykauf) hit some big shots down the stretch, but they are well-coached and very good and we just feel lucky to win.”
Leykauf, Perry’s 6-foot-4 senior forward, finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers — two inside the final 21/2 minutes. Leykauf added six rebounds.
Perry, which shared the Greater Lansing Activities Conference title with Leslie and Stockbridge, improved to 15-4 overall with a dramatic win in its final home game of the season.
“I was very excited going into it and it was a highly-anticipated game,” Leykauf said. “(The Marauders) are a great team and we just battled it out to the end.”
King finished with seven steals and seven assists, and joined Crim with 10 points.
Ovid-Elsie (18-2), which won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title outright, got 20 points and seven rebounds from 6-foot-3 senior forward Justin Moore. Senior guard Shayne Loynes scored 12 points with eight assists, while Aaron Hurst scored 11 points.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz said his team will now focus on getting ready for its Division 2 district opener Monday against Durand (11-8) at Corunna. Perry and Ovid-Elsie could meet again March 13 in the district finals.
Moore said Latz stressed that Monday is a new chapter for the team.
“A new season starts Monday,” Moore said. “So everyone is 0-0. We just got to win that and we’re focused on Durand right now. We’re not even thinking about Perry.”
Tuesday’s loss, however, was still disappointing. The Marauders, who won their first 17 games, have now lost two of three.
“We have to put this one behind us really quick and get ready for Monday,” Latz said. “It was just a really good game. I thought our guys did a good job of battling back — especially in the second and third quarter. That’s a really good team. We just made too many mistakes down the stretch, taking care of the ball. Credit them for hitting some big shots.”
The game featured nine lead changes. Perry led 17-16 after one quarter, but Ovid-Elsie pulled ahead 28-26 at halftime and 44-37 after three quarters.
Ovid-Elsie led 53-46 after Aaron Hurst sank a free throw. However, Perry sliced the deficit to five when King scored on a short jumper.
The Ramblers then called timeout with 2:26 left. Crim stole a Marauder pass in the Ramblers’ backcourt and passed to Leykauf, who hit a 3-pointer.
Perry took a 54-53 lead when Leykauf made another 3-pointer with just over a minute left, but the Marauders went back in front when Moore sank a close-range bucket with 24 seconds to go.
Perry then countered with Foster’s three-point play inside the final 10 seconds.
The Ramblers close their regular season Thursday at Charlotte (4-15). Then Perry takes on Chesaning (7-10) in a 7 p.m. first-round district game Monday at Corunna.
Moore said Ovid-Elsie can’t dwell on the loss.
“They made more plays than we did and we didn’t execute well,” Moore said. “We made some costly turnovers and we didn’t follow the game plan very well. And they hit some big shots and we did not.”
PERRY 59, OVID-ELSIE 55
OVID-ELSIE (18-2): Shayne Loynes 4 3-4 12, Jackson Thornton 3 0-1 6, Justin Moore 9 1-2 20, Aaron Hurst 3 3-4 11, Chase Pierce 1 0-0 3, Dylan Carman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 7-11 55.
PERRY (15-4): Brodie Crim 3 3-7 10, Gage Foster 2 1-3 5, C.J. King 4 2-2 10, Jerad Warfle 1 3-4 5, Caleb Leykauf 10 2-2 26, Brody Kassa 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 11-18 59.
O-E 16 12 16 11 — 55
Perry 17 9 11 22 — 59
3-Point Goals: Perry 6 (Leykauf 4, Crim 1, Kassa 1). Ovid-Elsie 6 (Hurst 2, Loynes 1, Moore 1, Pierce 1, Carman 1). Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 6, King 4). Ovid-Elsie (Moore 7, Cal Byrnes 7, Loynes 5). Assists: Perry (King 7). Ovid-Elsie (Loynes 8, Carman 3). Steals: Perry (King 7). Ovid-Elsie (Byrnes 2, Moore 2, Carman 2). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie (Moore 2).
