NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop rode a strong hitting performance — and a complete game from pitcher Julius Garza — to a pair of come-from-behind mercy-rule wins and its 10th straight district championship Saturday.
New Lothrop defeated Durand 25-10 in the semifinals and Perry 18-2 in the final. After after falling behind the Railroaders 7-0 and 2-0 to the Ramblers, New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said it was important not to panic.
“We’ve been in these games a lot with the wind blowing,” Almasy said. “You almost have to treat a five-or six-run deficit like a two-run game. We knew eventually in the Perry game we were hitting the ball well. Their shortstop was making every play. We knew if we kept it close, we’d have a big inning. And we did.”
New Lothrop (29-5) will play Mt Morris at Mt. Morris Wednesday in the regional semfinals at 6 p.m.
Almasy credited Garza, who pitched a complete game against Perry, for allowing only two runs despite a strong-shifting wind that carried balls deep toward center field and seemed to confuse pitchers all day.
“The game Julius pitched was probably as impressive of a game as I’ve seen in a while,” Almasy said. “You saw every pitcher struggle with the wind. And Julius didn’t struggle at all. He had command, he was pretty dominant. He kept us in the game. I mean, if he doesn’t have his stuff, they might pull away early. It was impressive.”
The Hornets were also aided by strong hitting performances from Brady Birchmeier and Cam Orr. Both had numerous extra base hits and RBIs. Trevor Eustace had a two-RBI triple that was integral to the Hornets’ come back in the first game.
“It doesn’t matter (who we play),” Almasy added. “We just have to play the game that works best for us. One thing here, we don’t have to worry about working hard. They’re going to be ready for practice Monday. Hopefully we can take the next step. Baseball is a strange game.”
Garza said after the game his teammates were a bit down after going down early to Durand, but no one was going to give up.
“I just went out there and did work,” Garza said. “It was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Putting up runs is nothing for us. Everybody on the team can bat. This is a real game, no more joking around. Everyone was focused. From here on out, it’s a killer mentality. Kill or be killed. We’re going into every game like it could be our last.”
Perry was also down early 3-0 to Byron in the semifinals, but roared back to win by mercy rule 18-8. Ramblers sophomore pitcher Jylon Peek had a rough outing, giving up one hit, three walks and three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning.
Peek said he’s happy with the way the season turned out for Perry, after starting 0-8 and recovering to finish at .500.
“Game after game, people asked how we lost every game by mercy,” Peek said of the team’s early struggles. “Probably no one thought we would get this far. We played great the first game. The second game, things didn’t go our way. It happens. It was a great first year for coach (Lonney Norton). It was open arms and no take-backs.”
The Ramblers played small ball to rally, beginning with a ground rule double by Blake Lantis. Base hits by Tristan Krupp, Joey McGraw-Allen, Peek, Bryce Krupp, and a sacrifice fly by Anthony Lewis blew open the scoring, and allowed Perry to pull away.
In the other semifinal, New Lothrop stormed back to take an 8-7 lead, but Durand’s Carter Boisclair lauched a three-run homer in the fourth over the left field fence to give the Railroaders back the lead 10-8.
However, in the fifth New Lothrop’s Jordan Belmar blasted a grand slam to left-center field that gave the Hornets a 17-10 advantage. The Hornets were able to score eight more runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and the game ended by mercy after five innings.
