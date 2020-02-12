CORUNNA — Corunna, coming off a second-place finish at Saturday’s Flint Metro League Championships, will try to carry that momentum into today’s Division 3 team district wrestling tournament at Durand.
Ovid-Elsie, Durand and Perry may have something to say about that.
The team district with the most area schools participating also has the potential to be one of the most competitive ones.
The Cavaliers, denied in last year’s district finals by Ovid-Elsie 50-29, enter with a winning overall record and placed seven wrestlers at the Flint Metro League Championships. Corunna head coach Dave Wibert said his team has gained confidence thoughout the season.
They wound up fourth overall in the Metro League, thanks to Saturday’s effort.
“The Flint Metro Championships gave us momentum,” Wibert said. “I think there’s three teams in the district pretty evenly matched. Obviously, there are a lot of pivotal swing matches and we hope to come out on top.”
Corunna senior Ty Anderson (32-3) said the Cavaliers enter with a confident attitude.
“I believe we’re going to win it,” Anderson said. “We have a pretty strong lineup and everyone is healthy right now.”
Corunna wrestles Ovid-Elsie first tonight, while Durand takes on Perry in the other semifinal. The semifinals start at 5 p.m. and the winners meet for the title at 6:30 p.m.
Ovid-Elsie coach Kyle Spiess said he also expects the Corunna clash to be close.
“We beat Owosso by six and Corunna beat them by (five),” Spiess said. “This will be a rematch of last year’s team district final and will be a fun match to watch.”
Durand stands 15-8 entering the tournament. Railroaders coach Brian Hittle said the district crown is up for grabs.
“This district has fairly evenly matched teams,” Hittle said. “The second round will depend on who’s healthy and has more fight.”
Perry recently finished fifth at the six-team Greater Lansing Activities Conference Championships.
Spiess said he believes that Durand will have the edge against the Ramblers.
“Durand has a full lineup compared to 10 wrestlers for Perry,” Spiess said. “Durand should win on numbers alone, but you never know.”
Spiess’ Marauders lost 39-36 to Durand Jan. 22.
Ovid-Elsie finished fourth at last weekend’s MMAC finals with 751/2 points. Durand was seventh with 53 points.
Team District
Wrestling Preview
Wednesday
Division 2 at St. Johns
Semifinals — Owosso vs. Mt. Pleasant; DeWitt vs. St. Johns, 6 p.m. Championship — Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Owosso (9-21) finished 11th out of 12 teams in the Flint Metro League Championships last weekend. Mt. Pleasant was fourth at the Saginaw Valley League Championships. The prohibitive favorite is DeWitt, ranked No. 3 in the state by Michigan Grappler. The Panthers placed second at the Capital Areat Activities Conference Blue Division finals. St. Johns was fifth at the CAAC Red/White Championships.
Division 3 at Chesaning
Semifinal — Alma vs. Stanton Central Montcalm, 6 p.m.; Championship — Chesaning vs. Alma/Central Montcalm winner, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Alma, ranked No. 3 in Division 3, is expected to win. Chesaning finished tied for fifth with Byron at last weekend’s MMAC Championships.
Division 3 at Durand
Semifinals — Corunna vs. Ovid-Elsie; Durand vs. Perry, 5 p.m. Championship — Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: Corunna finished second at the Flint Metro Championships and brings in a winning dual-meet record. Ovid-Elsie finished fourth at the MMAC Tournament. Durand, seventh at the MMAC Tournament, stands 15-8 and will be favored to get by Perry.
Division 4 at Saginaw MLS
Semifinals — New Lothrop vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran; Vassar vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 6 p.m. Championship — Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: New Lothrop (20-1) won the 2020 MMAC title and sports a No. 2-ranking in Division 4 (Clinton was ranked No. 1 by Michigan Grappler). The Hornets edged Montrose for the MMAC crown, 2011/2 to 200 points. No other team in this district is ranked in the top 10, so coach Jeff Campbell’s Hornets should be expected to coast to a 25th straight district title.
Thursday
Division 4 at Byron
Championship — Byron vs. Flint Beecher, 5:30 p.m.
Outlook: This district is just a two-team show. Byron tied for fifth at the recent MMAC Championships. The Eagles reigned as district champions last season and will try again against the Bucs.
Division 4 at Laingsburg
Semifinals — Laingsburg vs. Webberville; Bath vs. Dansville, 6 p.m. Championship — Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Outlook: Laingsburg (8-9) head coach Shawn Baynes said Dansville is the tournament favorite. “They have beaten all of the teams in this district during the regular season,” Baynes said. “But anything can happen in the postseason. The Wolfpack is hungry and motivated to do their very best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.