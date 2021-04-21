Basketball season is officially over and postseason awards are beginning to roll in.
Shiawassee County-area teams dominated the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys and girls all-league teams. The entire girls first team was made up of area players, including three from Byron: Makenna Clement, Makayla Clement and Sarah Marvin. Brooke Wenzlick (New Lothrop), Karissa Ferry (Chesaning) and Caitlyn Walter (Ovid-Elsie) completed the first squad.
Four area players landed on the MMAC boys first team — Reese Greenfelder (Chesaning), Jackson Thornton (Ovid-Elsie), Matt Kieffer (New Lothrop) and Gabe Lynn (Durand).
Below is a list of area athletes honored with all-conference awards:
GIRLS
Mid-Michigan Activities Conference
First team: Makayla Clement, Byron; Makenna Clement; Byron; Sarah Marvin, Byron; Brooke Wenzlick, New Lothrop; Karissa Ferry, Chesaning; Caitlyn Walter, Ovid-Elsie.
Second team: Becky Marvin, Byron; Ava Bates, Ovid-Elsie; Madison Cunningham, Ovid-Elsie; Makayla Lienau, New Lothrop; Lilly Skyard, Chesaning; Jordyn Lawrence, Durand.
Honorable mention: Abby Thomas, Byron; Allison Hooley, Byron; MaryAnn Montgomery, Byron, Tristin Ziola, Ovid-Elsie; Evalyn Cole, Ovid-Elsie; Kiah Longoria, Ovid-Elsie; Alexis Miller, New Lothrop; Tatjana Clolinger, New Lothrop; Emily Gross, New Lothrop; Meghan Florian, Chesaning; Ava Devereaux, Chesaning; Maddie Raley, Durand.
Flint Metro League Stars Division
First team: Ellie Toney, Corunna; Sydnie Gillett, Corunna.
Second team: Reyn Tuttle, Owosso; Jenna Bauman, Corunna.
Honorable mention: Kendall Anderson, Owosso; Peyton Spicer, Owosso; Kira Patrick, Corunna; Piper Lepino, Corunna; Alaynie Drury Owosso.
Genesee Area Conference Blue Division
First team: Aubrey Rogers, Morrice; Abi Beem, Morrice.
Second team: Makenzie Doener, Morrice; Mallory Munro, Morrice; Allison Buck, Morrice.
Honorable mention: Marlania Ash, Morrice; Emma Cochrane, Morrice.
Greater Lansing Activities Conference
Honorable mention: Emma Cochrane, Perry.
Central Michigan Athletic Conference
First team: Grace Graham, Laingsburg.
Second team: Ellie Baynes, Laingsburg.
Honorable mention: Lorna Streiff, Laingsburg; Erica Wade, Laingsburg.
BOYS
Mid-Michigan Activities Conference
First team: Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning; Jackson Thornton, Ovid-Elsie; Matt Kieffer, New Lothrop; Gabe Lynn, Durand.
Second team: Lucas Powell, Chesaning; Dylan Carman, Ovid-Elsie; Jaden Curry, New Lothrop; Austin Kelley, Durand; James Miller, Byron.
Honorable mention: Mason Struck, Chesaning; Sam Princinsky, Chesaning; Cal Byrnes, Ovid-Elsie; Jordan Belmar, New Lothrop; Jalen Branch, Byron; Ben Nebo, Durand; Drew Kohlmann, New Lothrop; Brady Coon, Chesaning; Justin Frye, Byron.
Flint Metro League Stars Division
First team: Cole Mieske, Corunna; Carson Socia, Corunna.
Second team: Caleb Stahr, Corunna.
Honorable mention: Peyton Fields, Owosso; Wyatt Bower, Corunna; Porter Zeeman, Corunna.
Genesee Area Conference Blue Division
First team: Owen Doerner, Morrice.
Second team: Peyton Smith, Morrice; Aaron Smith, Morrice.
Greater Lansing Activities Conference
Honorable mention: Jack Lamb, Perry.
Central Michigan Athletic Conference
First team: Zach Hawes, Laingsburg.
Honorable mention: Josh Baker, Laingsburg.
It would be nice to see the entire All League teams. Even the players that were not from the area.
