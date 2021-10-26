DURAND — Durand’s volleyball team hosted a quad Monday and won all three matches it participated in.
The Railroaders swept Burton Bendle 25-9, 25-7, Morrice 25-19, 25-23 and Flint Carman-Ainsworth 25-22, 25-17.
Jade Garske led Durand with 15 kills, 14 aces, three blocks and 29 digs. Sydney Leydig had 33 assists and 17 digs. Avery Gilson had 30 digs and three aces, while Alicia Wright had six aces and Jessica Winslow had seven blocks.
Morrice fared 1-1-1. The Orioles defeated Carman-Ainsworth 25-14, 26-24 and tied Bendle 21-25, 25-7.
Emma Valentine finished with 16 kills and four blocks for Morrice. Kaylee McGowan had six kills, while Makenzie Doerner had six aces and 16 digs. Abi Beem had 20 assists and Aubrey Rogers and Payton Gutting each had four aces.
