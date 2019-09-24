FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville defeated Owosso 8-0 Monday in boys varsity tennis.
All eight flights were decided in straight sets.
In the closest battle of the day, Trojan Wes Lavigne lost 6-1, 7-5 to Mason Sova at No. 2 singles.
FOWLERVILLE 8, OWOSSO 0
Singles
No. 1: Josh Leonard (FO) def. Wyatt Leland, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Mason Sova (FO) def. Wes Lavigne, 6-1, 7-5.
No. 3: Carter Young (FO) def. Drew Mofield, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Calvin Dowker (FO) def. Isaac Johnston, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Logan Flanery/Garrett Hearl (FO) def. Jay Tuttle/Kody Rees, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2: Holdan Artibee /Brian Hubert (FO) def. Addie Kregger/Anna Salisbury, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3: Greg Wilkinson/Isaac Way (FO) def. Harrison Ketchum/Carter Kline, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4: Lucas Anderson/Tyler Bulszewicz def. Rory Grinnell/Everett Mcvay, 6-1, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.