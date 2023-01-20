LAINGSBURG — A big second half — triggered by a 15-2 third-quarter run — spearheaded Laingsburg past Potterville 49-31 Thursday and above the .500 mark Thursday.
Junior Bella Strieff delivered a career-high 16 rebounds to go with 13 points for the Wolfpack and senior teammate Ellie Baynes was another double-double player, supplying 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Ella Merrell scored nine points including seven in the pivotal third-quarter as Laingsburg rose to 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
It was an inauspicious beginning for Laingsburg, however, as the Vikings built an early 6-2 lead which forced Laingsburg head coach Doug Hurst to call a timeout a few minutes into the game. Laingsburg quickly righted the ship, helped by two 3-pointers from Callie Clark and one from Kyleigh Luna, and the Wolfpack led 15-11 after the first eight minutes.
But Laingsburg was held to six points in the second quarter and led only 21-19 at halftime.
Strieff said that Laingsburg regrouped at halftime as Hurst lit a fire under the team. Laingsburg played with much more intensity and focus in the third quarter, she said, and that eight-minute span turned a two-point lead into a 15-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.
“I think at halftime coach just really talked to us about pushing the ball and so I really think we got into that mindset and we really pushed each other the rest of the game,” Strieff said. “We were very physical.”
Merrell opened the third-quarter with a 3-pointer and followed it up with two more field goals in the frame after being held to two points in the first half. She said that Hurst encouraged her to keep shooting.
“I had not hit any three’s in the first half and Doug was yelling at me to shoot and so I did and it went in,” Merrell said. “And I think that kicked off my drive, at least, to score as much as I could.”
Strieff scored nine of her points in the second half while Baynes scored five. Ashlee Hawes hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter run.
Hurst said he was happy with his team’s performance — all except for the game’s first 3 minutes.
“I thought we played really well other than the first 3 or 4 minutes of the game,” Hurst said. “After that we settled down and started playing much better ball … I did challenge them and I challenged them during the game.”
Potterville, which hit two 3-pointers in the first half was held without a 3-pointer in the second half. The Vikings scored just 12 points after intermission.
Kaylee Bush led the Vikings (8-5 overall, 1-5 CMAC) with 16 points including 10 of 12 free throw shooting.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Ellie Baynes 5 1-2 12, Bella Strieff 5 3-8 13, Ella Merrell 4 0-0 9, Callie Clark 2 0-0 6, Mallory Woodbury 2 0-0 4, Ashlee Hawes 1 0-0 3, Kyleigh Luna 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-10 49.
POTTERVILLE SCORING: Kaylee Bush 3 10-12 16. Totals 7 15-26 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.