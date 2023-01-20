Ellie Baynes

LAINGSBURG senior Ellie Baynes shoots in the first half against visiting Potterville Thursday. Baynes scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and teammate Bella Strieff had 13 points and 16 rebounds as the Wolfpack defeated the Vikings, 49-31, in CMAC action and now stand 7-6 overall and 3-4 in league play.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — A big second half — triggered by a 15-2 third-quarter run — spearheaded Laingsburg past Potterville 49-31 Thursday and above the .500 mark Thursday.

Junior Bella Strieff delivered a career-high 16 rebounds to go with 13 points for the Wolfpack and senior teammate Ellie Baynes was another double-double player, supplying 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Ella Merrell scored nine points including seven in the pivotal third-quarter as Laingsburg rose to 7-6 overall and 3-4 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.

