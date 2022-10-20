It’s always nice to see a “classic” live up to its name. One-sided rivalries get old in a hurry, which is why I’m sure there were more than a few Ohio State football fans that where secretly happy that Michigan was able to give the Buckeyes the business in 2021 — not that anything short of a turn on a Catherine wheel would make them say so.
The Grand Valley State/Ferris State rivalry, officially dubbed the “Anchor-Bone Classic” hasn’t had any trouble producing thrillers. Sure, the Lakers entered this year’s edition on a losing streak dating back to 2017, but all of those losses came by seven points or fewer.
Saturday’s contest between the two teams would probably be being talked about nonstop if it had occurred at the Division I level. It would put the Tennessee-Alabama chatter to shame.
Tony Annese’s Ferris State, the defending national champions on a 43-regular-season-game winning streak, entered the game ranked No. 1 in the American Football Coaches Association D2 poll. GVSU was No. 2.
Following a 22-21 victory in which they overcame a two-score, fourth-quarter deficit, the Lakers (7-0) are now No. 1, while the Bulldogs (5-1) have fallen all the way to No. 7.
No stranger to championship-caliber football, New Lothrop’s Avery Moore was right at home in this clash of titans. The state-champion quarterback had six carries for 38 yards and caught the first pass of his career from wide receiver Kyle Nott on a trick play.
FOOTBALL
Aidan Harrison, Western Illinois (New Lothrop) — The ex-Hornet led the Leathernecks in solo tackles in their directional clash with Southern Illinois on Saturday, finishing with six — giving him almost as many individual stops as Western Illinois had points, as the team fell to 0-6 in a 31-7 loss.
Samuel Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — The Comets took their first loss of the season on Saturday, dropping a triple-overtime nailbiter to Trine, 39-37 to fall to 5-1. Roose wasn’t culpable, though, as the former Trojan was perfect on his kicks, banging home his lone field goal attempt (a 22-yarder) and going 4-for-4 on extra points.
Hunter Sanderson, Alma College (Perry) — Coming off their bye week, the Scots edged Hope College 28-26 to remain undefeated at 6-0 on the year. Sanderson chipped in with five total tackles on the D-line.
Unsurprisingly, backup quarterback Trent Devereaux out of Chesaning did not factor into Alma’s first competitive game of the season, with starter Carter St. John going the distance, save for a few snaps given over to running option Davin Reif.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — Back-to-back losses to D2 juggernauts Grand Valley State and Ferris State dropped Coach Brady’s Cards out of the AFCA Top 25, but they’re back in it this week, slotting in at No. 24 after running roughshod over the previously eighth-ranked Indianapolis Greyhounds, 38-14, Saturday.
Big plays from SVSU’s defense and special teams were key to the upset. The Cardinals returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, and intercepted Indy QB Christian Conkl four times.
Byron’s Josh Green and New Lothrop’s Jayson Tunstall did not play, continuing a season-long trend.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland (Laingsburg) — After scoring her first two goals of the season in wins over Cleveland State and Robert Morris on Oct. 6 and 9, Wilsey continued her uncharacteristic outburst with a first period strike in the Golden Grizzlies’ 3-1 win over Wright State on Sunday.
She missed scoring in a 1-0 win over Northern Kentucky last Thursday, but three goals in four games is still — unsurprisingly for a longtime backliner — the best sustained scoring effort in her five-year career by far.
Wilsey’s newfound nose for the net has come at an excellent time for Oakland, which is squarely in the thick of the Horizon League title hunt at 7-2-7 overall and 4-1-3 in the conference. The Grizzlies are one win and one tie behind league leading Milwaukee, whom they play Saturday in Wisconsin .
Even if Oakland doesn’t win the title, the team has already posted the best record in its history as an NCAA Division I program.
Myia Danek, Evansville (Laingsburg) — Danek was in goal for the Purple Aces in their 2-2 tie with Drake last Thursday. She was credited with three saves.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams’ 11-minute hat trick vs. Michigan-Dearborn on Oct. 12 must have favorably impressed her coaches, as the ex-Eagle got her first start of the season vs. Cleary on Saturday. Lightning didn’t strike twice, however, and she logged just 18 minutes and couldn’t convert her one shot attempt. The Blue Devils still won comfortably, 3-1. Williams was back with the second string in Tech’s 4-1 win over Cornerstone on Wednesday, playing 42 minutes. The Blue Devils are 5-3-5 on the year and 4-0-4 in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.
Josie Nash, Northwood (Ovid-Elsie) — Nash had 10 minutes of pitch time in Northwood’s 1-0 win over Ohio Dominican last Thursday, but was absent in the Timberwolves 1-1 tie with Ashland on Saturday. Northwood’s record now sits at 8-3-3 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — North Dakota dropped two matches over the past week, falling to Omaha in straight sets on Oct. 13, and losing in five to Denver on Saturday to sink to 8-11 on the year.
Norris led the Fighting Hawks with seven kills in the former contest and 31 assists in the latter.
Maya Ferland, Northwood (Laingsburg) — The Timberwolves went 1-3 over the past week, dropping below .500 for the season at 11-12 overall. Things started off on a high note, as the team topped Missouri-St. Louis in five sets to open a tournament in Hammond, Ind. last Friday, but that was followed by losses to Northern Michigan and Rockhurst, plus a home loss to Hillsdale on Tuesday.
Ferland had 22 kills and 13 blocks across these games.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids Community College (Chesaning) — GRCC suffered its first Michigan Community College Athletic Association loss of the year on Tuesday dropping a tooth and nail five-setter to Muskegon, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 13-15.
Ferry contributed five kills in the valiant defeat, but logged five errors as well.
The Raiders still enjoy a commanding MCCAA position, sitting at 9-1 in conference (18-3 overall).
GOLF
Zach Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — The Bulldogs were runaway winners at the Panther Invitational held at Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta, Michigan, over the weekend, shooting just 6 over par as a unit across two days of play. Runner-up Wisconsin-Parkside finished at plus-22.
Koerner finished in a two-way tie for sixth place individually, carding 146 across 36 holes to finish at 4 over. He was in a tie for first with teammate Nathan Kraynyk after Round 1 Saturday, but fell off a bit in the second.
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Lantis competed with her team at the Saint Leo Invitational in Dade City, Fla. on Monday. PBAU finished towards the bottom of the pack at 10th out of 12 team with Lantis shooting 238 across three 18-hole rounds.
MaryAnn Montgomery and Jana L’Esperance, Cleary (Byron) — Cleary hosted its Fall Invitational at Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton Monday. Montgomery and L’Esperance were both in the field. Each finished well out of the running, with Montgomery carding 103 over 18 holes for finish 31st overall at plus-32. L’Esperance was right behind, shooting a plus-34 105 to finish 33rd.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — The ex-Cavalier was in the running at the Bowling Green State Falcon Invitational last Friday. He placed 92nd out of 114 in the event’s 8K men’s race in 28:31.1.
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz participated in the Oberlin College Inter-Regional Rumble on Saturday, finishing in the top half of the women’s 6k race at 118th out of 282 in 24:47.8.
