It’s always nice to see a “classic” live up to its name. One-sided rivalries get old in a hurry, which is why I’m sure there were more than a few Ohio State football fans that where secretly happy that Michigan was able to give the Buckeyes the business in 2021 — not that anything short of a turn on a Catherine wheel would make them say so.

The Grand Valley State/Ferris State rivalry, officially dubbed the “Anchor-Bone Classic” hasn’t had any trouble producing thrillers. Sure, the Lakers entered this year’s edition on a losing streak dating back to 2017, but all of those losses came by seven points or fewer.

