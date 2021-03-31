KALAMAZOO — Two stunning events helped push New Lothrop into the Division 4 state team wrestling championship match, but the shorthanded Hornets had no answer for top-seeded Clinton, which cemented its second straight state wrestling championship, 55-9, Tuesday.
Third-seeded New Lothrop (20-2) started the day with a 54-20 victory over sixth-seeded Bark River-Harris in the state quarterfinals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center. But the Hornets received a scare and a blow to their state title chances when senior Bryce Cheney suffered a neck injury during a 4-2 overtime loss to Tyler Racicot at 160. Cheney laid on the mat for an extended time while being administered medical care. According to New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell, Cheney was transported to nearby hospital.
“He said he felt something in his neck pop … it’s definitely not something you want to mess around with,” Campbell said.
Cheney, a senior who placed second in the state a year ago and was 19-0 this season, was able to stand and walk with aid from coaches and medical personnel before heading to the hospital.
Jackson Knieper, an 18-5 New Lothrop senior, said that the injury to Cheney also affected the squad.
“It always has an effect on your team in some way when you lose somebody of that caliber in your line-up,” Knieper said. “But all-in-all you’ve just got to be looking for the next guy up and that’s when it comes down to depth.”
New Lothrop believed it would face second-seeded Hudson, which had apparently defeated No. 7 seed Schoolcraft 61-15 in its state quarterfinal. However, it was later learned Hudson had wrestled an ineligible weight and Schoolcraft was awarded a 1-0 forfeit victory.
“Hudson had a kid weigh in at 188.9 pounds and he needed to be over 189 to qualify to wrestle at heavyweight,” Campbell said. “You can only bump up one weight. They bumped him up to heavyweight, thinking that he weighed in at over 189.”
It was then revealed that Schoolcraft had committed a similar infraction during the same quarterfinal match and had to forfeit the state semifinal to New Lothrop.
“Schoolcraft wrestled a guy who weighed in at 149 and wrestled him at 171,” Campbell said. “Once we found out we were going to wrestle Schoolcraft, we saw the same thing but we didn’t say anything. We wanted to wrestle. We just wanted to wrestle instead of not wrestling anybody.”
New Lothrop was awarded the state semifinal by forfeit, forcing a wait of six hours between the quarterfinals and the finals.
“That was a super big surprise to be honest with you,” Knieper said of not wrestling Hudson. “We’ve been planning on that one for a while. They are a really great team. Finishing No. 1 is always the goal, but I’m really proud of my team. I’m really proud of how far they’ve came. There are a lot of good freshman in this lineup. A lot of good kids.”
Clinton (22-1), the No. 1 seed, defeated Ravenna 76-6 in the quarterfinals and then mowed down Leslie, 59-9.
New Lothrop’s lone wins against Clinton came from Grayson Orr at 215 pounds, who edged Ryan Phillips 4-3; and Isiah Pasik at 285, who improved to 21-0 by downing Brandon Felts on a 2:28 pin.
The match began with two major decision wins for the Redskins as Landis Gillman defeated Andrew Krupp 12-4 at 140 and Kent McCombs blanked Knieper 10-0 at 145. A.J. Baxter followd by beating Harry Helmick 16-8 at 152 and Brayden Randolph topped Brady Gross on a 1 minute pin. Logan Badge defeated Kody Krupp, 16-5 to put Clinton up 26-0.
Wins by Grayson Orr and Isiah Pasik for New Lothrop cut the deficit to 26-9. But Connor Younts, a 103-pounder for Clinton, pinned Leo Bauman in 31 seconds and Coy Perry edged New Lothrop’s Daven Lockwood 4-0 at 112. Connor Busz won unopposed at 119, a weight class New Lothrop has been forced to void much of the season.
New Lothrop was also without defending 215-pound state champion Cam Orr, who was out with an injury.
Clinton won the final three matches as Nik Shadley defeated Caleb Sharp 22-3, Zak Shadley defeated Parker Noonan 6-0 and Ethan Younts pinned Jack Kulhanek in 2:38.
“I told them, No. 1, we earned the right to be here,” Campbell said. “I know we didn’t get a chance to wrestle in the semis. We were prepared for that opportunity and we wish we’d had the chance to wrestle. It didn’t work out that way but we feel like we earned the right to represent our town, our community and our program.”
Kody Krupp, New Lothrop’s 21-3 senior, said with the state individual finals coming up this weekend, there is still a lot to wrestle for.
“All of our guys gave it their all in the finals,” Krupp said. “We’ve just got to keep working and prepare for this weekend.”
The Hornets highlighted the win over Bark River-Harrsi with pins by Jack Kulhanek (1:57 at 135 pounds), Jackson Knieper (1:35 at 145), Harry Helmick (2:48 at 152), Kody Krupp (3:34 at 189), Grayson Orr (2:43 at 285), Daven Lockwood (2:45 at 112) and Caleb Sharp (1:23 at 125).
New Lothrop also received Parker Noonan’s 9-8 victory at 130 and Andrew Krupp’s 5-4 win at 140.
