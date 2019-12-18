CORUNNA — It was a rough second game of the season for Corunna as Linden smothered the Cavs 68-25 Tuesday night.
Linden dominated from the tip-off, pressuring Corunna’s ball handlers and stagnating the Corunna offense.
“We’re a pretty young team so we’re still learning how to handle adversity,” Corunna coach John Buscemi said. “I thought we had some fight in us early in the game but once it started to get out of reach we could have put eight guys out there and I don’t think it would’ve made much of a difference.”
The Cavs defense struggled to find any sort of consistency on defense, switching back and forth between zone and man-to-man schemes. But no matter what scheme the Cavs (1-1) ran, Linden always found a way to get into scoring position near the basket.
By the second quarter, Linden started to pull away, while the Cavs’ offense nearly stopped entirely. Plagued by turnovers and missed shots, Corunna didn’t score in the frame until the 4:50 mark — its only points of the quarter.
Things only got worse for Corunna in the second half. The offense got better looks, but the shots just wouldn’t fall. On the defensive side Linden was doing whatever it wanted on offense.
By the end, the Eagles had three players finish with double-digit scoring totals and only two didn’t score. Blake Lund led the balanced scoring attack with 11 points.
Corunna’s highest scorer, junior guard Cole Mieske, finished with six points.
Buscemi hopes that his young team can learn from loss.
“You need these kind of games to grow,” said Buscemi.”It’s cliche but you learn more from losses than wins. I think more than anything I hope we learn a lot from this on the mental side.”
LINDEN 68, CORUNNA 25
Linden (2-0, 2-0): Beil 4 0-0 9, Eberhurd 5 0-0 10, Gillepie 5 0-0 10, B.Lund 5 0-0 11, Robbins 4 0-0 8, DeLayer 2 0-2 5, Miller 3 6, R.Lund 3 0-0 7, Totals: 33 0-2 68.
Corunna (1-1, 1-1): Carson Socia 2 0-0 5, Cole Mieske 3 0-0 6, Scout Jones 1 1-2 4, Caleb Stahr 1 0-0 3, Jack Couklin 1 0-0 2, Peyton Termeer 1 1-1 3, Drew Kirby 1 0-0 2, Totals: 10 2-3 25.
Linden 16 15 21 16 — 68
Corunna 8 2 6 9 — 25
3-Point Goals: Corunna 3 (Socia, Jones, Stahr); Linden 4 (Beil,B.Lund,Delayer,R.Lund). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 8; Linden 8.
