byron

The 2023 Byron football team includes, front row, from left, Tyler Vanhouse, Bryce Ritter, Ethan Kollek, Anthony Wren, Evan Ritter, Isiaha Finch, Trevor L'Esperance, Oscar Walton, Daniel Fronden; second row, Head Coach Bennie Manns, Dakota Huggins, Koen Lantz, Haydn McDonnell, Drew Killinger, Levi Dawson, Dominic Young, Brandon Wilson, Morris Ayliffe, Theadore MacKay, Shyler Jamerson, Tomas Chapman, Assistant Coach Darnell Adams.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

BYRON — This year marks a the start of new era in Byron football, one that school administrators hope will help reposition the program for future success after several lean years.

The Eagles have officially made the transition from 11-man to eight-man football, becoming the second area school to make the switch after Morrice, which did so in 2014.

