BYRON — This year marks a the start of new era in Byron football, one that school administrators hope will help reposition the program for future success after several lean years.
The Eagles have officially made the transition from 11-man to eight-man football, becoming the second area school to make the switch after Morrice, which did so in 2014.
Byron Athletic Director Greg Goffee said that the decision to pivot to eight-man was a long time coming, as the district has seen a steady decline in its numbers over the past five years, with high school enrollment down by “around 100 students.”
This decline was keenly felt by Byron’s football program, as a result, moving to eight-man — which the Eagles laid the groundwork to do last year — became necessary for reasons of “competitiveness” and “player safety,” Goffee said.
Competitiveness has certainly been an issue for Byron over the past four years. Pretty much a perennial playoff team through 2019 under coach Byron Schartzer, the Eagles cratered in the COVID year of 2020, falling to 1-6 under and getting outscored by 198 points.
That was only the beginning of Byron’s troubles. The Eagles fell to 1-8 in 2022, getting outscored by 207, and then hit rock bottom last year, going winless with a negative-502 point differential.
Now Byron, formerly a member of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference in all sports, finds itself playing football in the Central Michigan 8-Man Football League Red Division — alongside Morrice, Middleton-Fulton, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, Portland St. Patrick, Vestaburg and Webberville. The Eagles will remain in the MMAC for all other sports, Goffee said.
Internally, Byron administrators are united on the move to eight-man being the right way to go for the district, according to Goffee. There have been some external voices who have questioned the move, but Goffee is confident that it will “put our kids in the best position to succeed,” and that any doubters will quickly come to realize, as they have in Morrice, that, at the end of the day, football is football.
The man Byron has chosen to lead its program as it transitions to eight-man is Bennie Manns.
Manns, a 2009 Flint Southwestern High School graduate, becomes, after Schartzer, A.J. Morely, Jim Carlisle and Matt Wilcox, the fifth different coach in the past five seasons for the Eagles.
Goffee is hopeful that Manns will bring some continuity to the program, noting that “it’s never your intention to hire someone for just one year.”
So far, Goffee says, Manns seems to be making a positive impression on the team.
Manns, for his part, is doing what he can to curate a winning culture in Byron.
“I tell them all the time that the winning starts with the small things,” Manns said. “So we come out here, look professional, make sure we’re knowing what we’re doing and making sure the huddles are together. Tempers, attitudes, when things don’t go right, winning the small things. And when the other team sees that, that’s half the battle right there.”
This is Manns’ first high school head coaching job, but he has had an interesting career in and around the game. He started out, as most coaches do, as a player, suiting up first for Mt. Morris and later Flint Southwestern.
While at the latter school, Manns played alongside future Heisman Trophy winner and three-time NFL Pro Bowler Mark Ingram, which, at the very least, gives him a ready store of anecdotes.
Manns’ coaching has mostly centered on Mt. Morris, where he was a middle school coach in 2013, and a varsity assitant in 2014-15. The Panthers posted back-to-back 3-6 records while he was on staff.
Manns served as a Mt. Morris varsity assistant in 2014-5. Manns served as offensive skills coach. He also was the Mt. Morris junior high head coach in 2013.
Manns earned a business degree from Mott College and is also a personal trainer at Mann-Made Fitness in Genesee County. He has also served as a firefighter in the city of Flint for three years.
Currently, Byron has 21 players on its current roster including six seniors, four juniors, 10 sophomores and one freshman.
“Right now, we’re looking at about half the players on the team are back from last year,” Manns said. “Some of the goals are, we want to get a winning record this year. We want to capitalize on some things last year that we didn’t do, as far as making sure we’re making tackles, things like that. And making big plays, and winning the small things — winning the downs, making sure we’re knowledgable on the field and confident. We want to get out on the field and be confident about everything we’re doing. We’re doing a lot of repetitive things in practice to make sure the guys are confident when they get in those Friday night lights.”
Byron’s starting offensive line-up includes junior quarterback Bryce Ritter (5-10, 145), senior fullback Haydn McDonnell (5-9, 180) and sophomore halfback Isiaha Finch (5-5, 120).
“Bryce brings a lot at quarterback,” said Manns. “He’s a great athlete, he’s got a good arm and he also plays varsity baseball, he’s a pitcher there, so it’s kind of just natural for him.
“Isiaha Finch is a smaller kid,” Manns went on. “He’s really quick and once he gets to the outside, good luck. So hopefully we can get some good blocking schemes going. Hadyn is our fullback, our 3 back, he’s strong, he’s a senior and he gets the job done when we need those short yards for a first down. Isiaha is in 10th grade, so I’ve got some years with him and I’m super happy about that. Because when you’ve got a guy starting in 10th grade, there’s great room to grow.”
Sophomore Andrew Killinger (5-10, 186) will man the center position, flanked by guards Brandon Wilson (6-1, 285), a sophomore, and Theadore MacKay (6-0, 205) a senior, and tackles Dakota Huggins (6-0, 210), a senior, and Ethan Kollek (6-1, 190), also an upperclassman. All were starters for the Eagles last season.
Those players, minus Killinger, will be pulling double duty as defensive line starters.
Both lines will be relying on the experience of Huggins and Kollek.
“Those two guys are seniors and will be leading by example this year,” Manns said. “We’ve been going over a lot of tackling drills doing a lot of tackling together. And they’ve been doing great, leading that. Dakota, Ethan and Hadyn are our team captains.”
McDonell, Finch and Vanhouse will be Byron’s linebackers in their 4-3 defense, while Koen Lantz is designated as the Eagles’ lone true defensive back at safety.
Manns said that MacKay has been impressive so far on the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s a left guard on offense and a tackle on defense, strong kid, he makes plays, so look out for him on defense.”
Byron opens the season Friday on the road against another squad that is going to eight-man football for the first time in 2023, Carson City-Crystal. Unlike Byron, however, Carson City is coming off a number of successful 11-man seasons, having gone 8-2 last year, 10-2 in 2021 and 6-2 in 2020. When the two sets of Eagles met last year, Carson City clobbered Byron 48-0, so Byron won’t be easing its way into its new digs.
Indeed, Byron won’t encounter a team that had a losing record in 2022 until Week 5, when they encounter Mount Pleasant-Sacred Heart.
