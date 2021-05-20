CORUNNA — Corunna’s baseball team climbed back to .500 Wednesday by sweeping Clio, 8-6 and 6-1.
Corunna (13-13, 5-13 Flint Metro League) took control in the first game by scoring three runs in the fifth inning, keyed by Jack Belmer’s solo home run, his second of the year. Scout Jones tagged four hits, including two doubles, and Caleb Stahr batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs and scored three times. Belmer batted 2-for-4.
In the nightcap, Corunna featured the pitching of Hunter McCorkle. He had a complete game four-hitter over seven innings. McCorkle struck out two and walked none.
Porter Zeeman clubbed two hits, with a double and triple and three RBIs. Stahr and Belmer each had two hits.
Perry wins wild eight-inning game
STOCKBRIDGE — Perry edged Stockbridge in eight innings, 14-11, Wednesday.
The Ramblers scored three times in the top of the eighth for the victory. Stockbridge had built an 8-0 lead with six runs in the first and two more in the second inning.
Jack Lamb was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked three innings and gave up six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Bryce Krupp had three hits and three RBIs with a double and triple. Jylon Peek had two hits and four RBIs with a double and triple. Tristan Krupp and Blake Lantis had one hit and two RBIs.Byron splits
Byron splits
BYRON — Byron split Wednesday with Burton Bentley, collecting a 9-8 victory before losing 6-5.
Nick Hormann , Caleb Joslin, Grayson Viener, Tyler Hermann, Jay Harris and Troy Bedell hit safely in the victory. Matt Johnson also hit a sacrifice fly that gave Byron an 8-7 lead.
Hermann got the win, pitching 1 1/3 inning and allowing one run and two hits.
Bedell had two hits in the loss.
