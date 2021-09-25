CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie cemented itself as a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title contender Friday, routing Chesaning 35-0 for a convincing road victory as defending state champion New Lothrop looms next week.
The Marauders silenced Chesaning’s raucous homecoming crowd early, pounding the ball with running backs Logan Thompson (eight carries, 75 yards, two touchdowns) and Perrien Rasch (14 carries, 91 yards) to stake a 28-0 halftime lead.
Senior running back Eddy Evans, limited in Friday’s contest as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered Sept. 10 against Montrose, capped the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run on Ovid-Elsie’s opening drive of the second half. Evans said the team’s mentality is simple: “We want to win.”
“I was really proud of everyone’s performance,” Evans said. “We all just have that bond, that chemistry that helps us play as a team.”
The Marauder defense forced three first-half turnovers to provide an additional boost, with Max Spiess registering three sacks and a fumble recovery and Jacob Schaub intercepting Chesaning quarterback Tyler Sager’s pass at the goal line to end the first half, stifling the Indians’ best chance at putting up a crooked number.
The Marauders out gained Chesaning 303-83, going 4-for-4 on fourth down to maintain lengthy drives that ultimately put the game out of reach.
“I thought offensively and defensively, even special teams we all executed well tonight,” Ovid-Elsie head coach Travis Long said. “We ran the ball hard; we came up with some big plays.”
Chesaning head coach John Mimranek said he was pleased with his team’s effort defensively, but turnovers ultimately came back to bite the Indians.
“I thought that we did our best to rally, get extra hats to the football, trying to match the physicality of O-E,” Mimranek said. “Offensively we made some mistakes where we turned the ball over and gave them short field and that put even more pressure on our defense which is a tough spot to be in.
“We have to find some way to get some points on the board,” Mimranek continued. “Ovid-Elsie does a good job in their aggressive defense. We found some things that we thought we could exploit, we moved the ball but we just did not put points on the board.”
Ovid-Elsie quarterback Dylan Carman opened the scoring with a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. The Marauders forced a fumble on Chesaning’s ensuing drive and capitalized with a 31-yard touchdown run by Thompson to make it 14-0 with 47 seconds left in the first.
“I thought we did a great job executing,” Thompson said of his team’s performance. “We ran the ball just like we always do and we passed when we needed to. My linemen did a great job blocking, made the job easy for me and our other running backs.
“I might get all of the attention because I’m the one scoring touchdowns, but it’s really a lot due to them.”
Marauder quarterback Axel Newell, alternating series with Carman, connected with Clay Wittenberg for an eight-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-0 with 2:34 left in the first half.
Ovid-Elsie recovered a Chesaning fumble on the ensuing kickoff, with Thompson finding the end zone once more on a 22-yard counter with 26 seconds left in the half to make it 28-0 Marauders.
Chesaning responded with its best scoring chance of the night as Sager connected with Reese Greenfelder on a long pass to bring the Indians to the Marauder 13-yard-line. Schaub intercepted Sager’s pass on the next play, eliminating the threat.
Sager went 7-for-18 with 98 yards and the late first half interception. Greenfelder hauled in four catches for 95 yards.
Evans said he and his teammates took it personally that Chesaning would schedule the Marauders for its homecoming game, a time when schools often line up a perceived weaker opponent in hopes of securing a win.
“We were all pretty motivated by it being their homecoming night,” Evans said. “We didn’t really take too kindly of them wanting us for their homecoming.”
The Marauders now await a home matchup with defending state champion New Lothrop, a team that cruised past the Ovid-Elsie 38-0 a year ago.
“I’m very excited,” Thompson said. “This will be the first time since 2011 that we’ll have (a shot at) the league title so this is a great opportunity for us. … We just need to have a great week of practice, high intensity, and then come out and execute.”
Evans, while limited Friday, said he’s looking forward to a full slate next week.
“I’ll be back,” he said. “I’ll be 100 (percent).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.