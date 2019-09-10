GOODRICH — Elizabeth Norris totaled 18 kills, five blocks and 27 assists Monday to lead Corunna past Goodrich, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20.
Ellie Toney added 11 kills , 14 digs and 13 assists for the Cavaliers (7-2-1, 2-0 Flint Metro League).
Corunna’s Hannah Hollister had 27 digs and three aces. Neele’ge’ Sims had four blocks, while Josalyn Stratton had 10 digs. Lilly Bower had two aces.
Chesaning falls twice
HEMLOCK — Chesaning fell to Merrill and Hemlock Monday during nonconference volleyball action.
State-ranked Merrill defeated the Indians, 25-20, 25-17, while the Huskies topped Chesaning, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Claire Greenfelder totaled 10 kills on the night for Chesaning. Karissa Ferry had nine points, nine kills and seven blocks. Sidnee Struck had six kills and six blocks. Lauren Schirle had 15 digs while Liz Coon had 11 points and 10 assists.
“We have to learn to finish an opponent when we have them down,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “When we do that, this team will be a very solid team.”
Hornets fall in first round at Birch Run
BIRCH RUN — New Lothrop fell in the first round of gold bracket play to Birch Run, 25-18, 25-8, Saturday at the Birch Run Invitational.
The Hornets finished second in their four-team pool, beating Hale (25-19, 25-22), splitting with Frankenmuth (22-25, 25-16) and falling to Saginaw Valley Lutheran (25-13, 25-15).
New Lothrop’s Kailey Wending had 21 kills and 25 assists, while Anna Johnson had 15 kills, 29 assists, 23 digs and three aces. Emma Bruff added 27 digs and seven aces, while Brianna Kline had 26 digs and four aces. Amya Brown had six blocks and five kills.
New Lothrop’s records stands at 2-4-1.
MERRILL def. CHESANING
25-20, 25-17
HEMLOCK def. CHESANING
17-25, 25-23, 15-13
TOTAL INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Claire Greenfelder 10, Karissa Ferry 9, Sidnee Struck 6.
Assists: Chesaning — Liz Coon 10.
Blocks: Chesaning — Ferry 7, Struck 6.
Digs: Chesaning — Lauren Schirle 15.
Points: Chesaning — Coon 11, Ferry 9, Jordyn Bishop 7.
CORUNNA def. GOODRICH
20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Corunna — Elizabeth Norris 18, Ellie Toney 11.
Assists: Corunna — Norris 27, Toney 13.
Blocks: Corunna — Norris 5, Neele’ge’ Sims 4.
Digs: Corunna — Hannah Hollister 27, Toney 14, Josalyn Stratton 10.
Aces: Corunna — Hollister 3, Lilly Bower 2.
Records: Corunna 7-2-1, 2-0 Flint Metro League.
