Laingsburg has on-paper advantage in matchup with Jonesville

HORTON — Unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Laingsburg (23-0) will face Jonesville (19-5) Monday in a 5:30 p.m. Division 3 regional boys basketball semifinal at Hanover-Horton High School.
The Wolfpack routed Ovid-Elsie, a state honorable mention, 62-22, Friday in a Division 3 district championship game behind a dominating defense that held the Marauders scoreless for 13 straight minutes.
The Wolfpack’s junior guard Zander Woodruff scored a team-high 21 points with senior Eli Woodruff adding 14 points.
Unranked Jonesville won its first district title in more than two decades Friday by defeating Hanover-Horton, 54-36. Brady Wright scored 17 points for the Jaxson Phifer added 15 points with two 3-pointers.
Both teams were league champions this season, with Laingsburg blitzing through the Central Michigan Athletic Conference 13-0 and Jonesville winning the Big 8, 12-2.
While Laingsburg has the higher ranking and the perfect record, Jonesville doesn’t profile like a slouch. The Comets own wins over Onsted, 18-5 champions of the Lenawee County Athletic Association, and Charlotte, which went 17-7 to pace the Capital Area Athletic Conference White Division and won a Division 2 district championship.
These wins compare favorably to any the Wolfpack has logged.
Still, Jonesville doesn’t seem to have the supreme athleticism or towering height that figures to be the most effective way to put strain on a Wolfpack machine that has won its games by an average of 31.65 points per contest.
The Comets are generally led, as they were vs. Hanover-Horton, by guards Phifer and Wright, who are averaging 10.7 and 9.7 points per game respectively. Wright, at all of 6-feet-0-inches, also leads the team in rebounding, at 4.6 per game.
It is difficult to see who they have that can matchup with Zander Woodruff and his nearly 24 points per game.
Monday’s other regional semifinal at Hanover-Horton finds Michigan Center(17-7) facing Leslie (18-6) at 7 p.m.
Detroit Loyola (23-1) was ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the final Associated Press regular season poll. Laingsburg was No. 2 in the rankings followed by No. 3 Flint Beecher (20-4).
