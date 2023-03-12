Laingsburg has on-paper advantage in matchup with Jonesville

Argus-Press Photo/Jerome MurphyLaingsburg junior Zander Woodruff, right, drives on Ovid-Elsie’s Braxton Stenger, left, in the second half Friday during the Wolfpack’s Division 3 boys district title win over the Marauders. Laingsburg next draws Big 8 champ Jonesville in its regional opener at Hanover-Horton.

HORTON — Unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Laingsburg (23-0) will face Jonesville (19-5) Monday in a 5:30 p.m. Division 3 regional boys basketball semifinal at Hanover-Horton High School.

The Wolfpack routed Ovid-Elsie, a state honorable mention, 62-22, Friday in a Division 3 district championship game behind a dominating defense that held the Marauders scoreless for 13 straight minutes.

