LAINGSBURG — For a long time, the formula for settling MVP debates was simple: First look at the best team, then pick that team’s best player. That’s the guy who gets the hardware.
Nowadays, the analytics crew has butted in and there’s generally a little more discussion, but sometimes the old way still gets the job done — which brings us to the 2023 Argus-Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Laingsburg junior Zander Woodruff.
Laingsburg has long had a solid boys basketball program. Prior to this year, the Wolfpack had only registered two losing seasons since 2010 and had won Central Michigan Athletic Conference crowns in 2013, 2015 and 2018.
But, even with plenty of other admirable finishes for company, the team’s 2022-23 campaign figures to occupy a special place in the memory banks of those who followed it for years to come.
That tends to happen when a squad wins its first 25 games, after all.
And Laingsburg didn’t just win its first 25 games — the Wolfpack obliterated the competition, with an average regular-season margin of victory north of 30 points per game.
The team’s utter dominance led it to be ranked No. 2 in the state at the Division 3 level for much of the season by the Associated Press.
When the playoffs rolled around the Wolfpack kept winning, clinching a district title with a 40-point (62-22) blowout of Ovid-Elsie, and nailing down a regional crown with a 22-point (64-42) win over Michigan Center.
A trip to the Breslin Center and the state finals seemed all but certain — until a scintillating shooting effort from quarterfinal foe Ecorse took the tread off of the Wolfpack’s tires.
A storybook season got a hard knock ending, but Laingsburg was still spectacular. Twenty-five wins is a school record.
And while he had plenty of capable teammates helping him along, Woodruff was indisputably the straw that stirred the Wolfpack drink. The lanky 6-foot-2-inch southpaw scored a Laingsburg-record 624 points this season — besting a mark set in 1972 by Charlie Ordiway — averaging 24 points per contest.
No kind of chucker, Woodruff converted on 58% of his field goal attempts, shot 45% from deep (knocking down 77 3-points for the season) and 81% from the free throw line.
He scored in double figures in all 26 games this season, scoring 30 or more points seven times and 20 or more points 18 times. When the pressure ramped up, he stayed locked in, scoring 30 or more in three of the team’s five post-season games. His season high of 38 points came in Laingsburg’s district opener vs. Bath.
And then there’s this: “Zander wasn’t just a scorer,” said Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill. “He … was our overall leading rebounder. He led us in steals and was one of our leading assists guys. Although there are some things we can improve on, he’s a very well-rounded player.”
Woodruff averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.2 assists per game. His cumulative point total was the best in the area, and his average was second only to New Lothrop’s Ty Kohlmann, who logged 25.7 points per game.
Kohlmann was Woodruff’s closest competition in the POY race, but Woodruff had the edge in defensive stats in addition to team success — New Lothrop finished 10-13.
“It’s cool — it’s definitely a big accomplishment,” Woodruff said of being named Player of the Year. “It was definitely one of my goals coming into the season. You know it’s always cool to have an award like this. But to me it’s expected — just because of all the hard work I’ve put in. And the work I’ve put in in the off-season and how much I’ve been working in practice, day in and day out.”
Coach Morrill attributes Woodruff’s success to good, old-fashioned hard work.
“Twice a week we’d get up early in the morning, before school, and get an individual workout in,” Morrill said. “A couple of kids would be with him. He put some time in.”
Naturally, Woodruff wishes the Wolfpack could have brought home a state title banner, but he’ll still treasure the ride that was.
“I’ll definitely remember this season for the rest of my life — I loved playing with this group of boys,” Woodruff said. “It sucks that we came up short. But it was still a fun season.”
The Argus-Press 2022-23
All-Area Boys Basketball Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zander Woodruff, Laingsburg, Jr.
Woodruff led the Wolfpack to a 25-1 record. He averaged 24.0 points per game and canned 77 3-pointers. His 624 points set a single-season school record at Laingsburg. He shot 58% from the floor, 45% from deep and 81% at the free throw line. Woodruff also led Laingsburg in rebounding while pulling down 4.8 rebounds per game, while averaging 3.2 steals and 2.2 assists per contest.
FIRST TEAM
Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop, Sr.
The senior point guard scored a school-record 25.7 points per game. His 591 total points and 80 3-pointers made are also records. As if that weren’t enough places in the record book, Kohlmann, the area’s leading scorer, also set New Lothrop marks for most 3-pointers in a game (9), 3-pointers in a career (186), points in a game (48) and best free throw percentage (86%). He made 41 consecutive free throws at one point in the season. Kohlmann also averaged 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals for the Hornets, who finished 10-13 overall. Kohlmann was voted the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference MVP.
Gabe Lynn, Durand, Sr.
The 2022 All-Area Player of the Year, Lynn, a senior Swiss army knife, scarcely took a step back in 2023. His scoring average dipped from 16.6 to 15.3 points per game, but his rebounds and steals surged to an area-best 9.8 and 6 per contest respectively. Unsurprisingly, he logged 12 double-doubles and two triple-doubles this season. He converted on 48 3-pointers and shot 74% from the free throw line. His efforts helped Durand to an 18-5 mark and an MMAC title share —the Railroaders’ first league crown in 38 years. Lynn was an MMAC first-team selection.
Mason Struck, Chesaning, Jr.
Another top performer on an MMAC co-champ, Struck, a 6-foot-6 wing player averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 60% from the floor and keyed the Indians drive to back-to-back 17-win seasons and two MMAC titles in the last three years. Struck was a first team all-MMAC selection.
Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
The last MMAC co-champ centerpiece, Wittenberg was third in the area, averaging 16.6 points per game, and second in rebounding average at 7-even. He also chipped in with 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. His efforts helped the Marauders to an 18-5 overall mark and a second consecutive league title. Wittenberg was an all-MMAC first team selection.
Braylon Socia, Corunna, Jr.
The junior guard scored 12.2 points per game and averaged 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Flint Metro League Stars Division co-champs (17-7, 8-2) — each a team best. He was voted to the Flint Metro League second team.
SECOND TEAM
Peyton TerMeer, Corunna, Sr.
The senior guard scored 11 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals a game. The four-year varsity player was named to the Flint Metro League second team.
Logan Thompson, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Thompson, a senior guard, averaged 13.9 points per game along with averaging 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. He made 38 3-pointers and was a first-team all-MMAC selection.
Brevin Boilore, Corunna, Jr.
The junior guard scored 12.2 points per game and broke Corunna’s school record for most 3-pointers in a season with 77, ecliping Mitchel Skym’s 72 from 2018. Boilore shot 85% shooting on free throws and averaged one steal per game.
Austin Kelley, Durand, Sr.
Kelley averaged 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He drained 50 3-pointers and shot 65% from the charity stripe.
Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning, Sr.
The 6-3 senior forward averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.3 assists per game. He was named a first-teamer in the MMAC.
HONORABLE MENTION
Eli Woodruff, Laingsburg, Sr.
Braxton Stenger, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Wyatt Bower, Corunna, Jr.
Evan List, Chesaning, Sr.
Ty Webb, Perry, Sr.
Andrew Lewis, Owosso, Sr.
Ryan Heslip, New Lothrop, Sr.
Drew McGowan, Morrice, Sr.
Reece Arndt, Byron, Sr.
Kwin Knapp, Durand, Jr.
