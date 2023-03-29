LAINGSBURG — For a long time, the formula for settling MVP debates was simple: First look at the best team, then pick that team’s best player. That’s the guy who gets the hardware.

Nowadays, the analytics crew has butted in and there’s generally a little more discussion, but sometimes the old way still gets the job done — which brings us to the 2023 Argus-Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Laingsburg junior Zander Woodruff.

