Well, it’s now Week 9, and I’m fading from contention fast in this picks competition.
I’m eight games back of Ryan Weiss, who seems to be pulling away from the rest of the field. It’s probably due to his outstanding high school picks, on which he has gone 60-9 thus far. I suppose it was only a matter of time before he started to separate himself, since he and Jerome Murphy, three games behind Ryan, have much more knowledge of the high school scene in the area than I do. My 53-16 record for high school games just isn’t going to cut it.
Last week in his column, Ryan called the other competitors “kids.” I’m not sure if he was referring to me, and maybe he’s worse at math than I am, but I had to remind him that I’m older than he is. That means I probably should be more analytical in my picks. Not that it would matter much. I’m 13-14 on spread games.
So it’s pretty much a formality to finish out the season and make my picks. Nothing is going to change. I’m not going to win the competition. Michigan will have four losses this year. The Lions will not make the playoffs (not that I care in the least). The Chargers will continue to lose games they should win.
This season reminds me of a poem, “The Second Coming,” by William Butler Yeats. “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, the blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere; The ceremony of innocence is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
Things can go well for a while. But they always go bad in the end. A football picks competition goes downhill. Relationships end. Cars break down. A person’s body deteriorates. Mr. Yeats was prescient enough to know these things are true.
Wow. I’m getting pretty nihilistic here. Maybe next year’s competition will be different. But I have a sneaking suspicion that Mr. Yeats was right.
Let’s get these picks out of the way.
Owosso (1-7)
at Stockbridge (3-5)
The Trojans managed to lose a game last week they should have won, leading Holly 20-7 with four minutes left.
But Holly scored with three minutes left, then recovered an onside kick, before scoring the game winning touchdown. The hangover from the loss, plus a road game, equal another Owosso loss this week.
Corunna (2-6)
at Ovid-Elsie (3-5)
The Cavaliers got absolutely stroked last week by Linden, 63-7, at home. Ovid-Elsie lost to Durand, 26-8. Corunna gives up a lot more points in this week’s road contest, and Ovid-Elsie wins this one going away.
New Lothrop (8-0)
at Frankenmuth (8-0)
Last year, New Lothrop dropped a game to Traverse City St. Francis in its regular season finale, before meeting up again in the state playoff semifinal, where it repaid the loss with interest on its way to a state title. This will be a tough matchup for the Hornets, but they pull out a close win in this one.
Carrollton (4-4)
at Chesaning (2-6)
One of the office employees, whose son plays JV for Chesaning, had me drinking the Chesaning Kool-Aid early in the season. They’ve burnt me too many times for me to pick them again. So I’ll take Carrollton in this one out of spite.
Durand (4-4)
at Bendle (2-6)
A win over Ovid-Elsie last week got Durand back to .500, and a trip to Burton Bendle this week should get them above that mark. Durand wins a close one on the road this week.
Byron (5-3)
at Flint Beecher (5-2)
Byron took one on the chin last week against Montrose, losing 50-19. I don’t see them going on the road against a solid Flint Beecher team and coming out with a win. I’ll take Flint Beecher.
Perry (4-4) at Bath (3-5)
The Ramblers rebounded from a homecoming loss last week, beating Holton, 67-12. I think they’ll ride that momentum and notch another win against Bath this week.
Laingsburg (6-2)
at Hemlock (6-2)
The Wolfpack put one on Bath last week, 40-16. This one is a coin flip, but I’ll take Laingsburg to win a close road contest.
Webberville (4-4)
at Morrice (7-1)
It was a tough loss for Morrice last week in a game they weren’t even originally scheduled to play. They lost to Crystal Falls Forest Park was the first for the Orioles in nearly two years. I think Morrice gets refocused this week, and wins this one easily, continuing on its quest for another state championship.
No. 8 Notre Dame
at No. 19 Michigan (even)
The Wolverines came out of Happy Valley with their second conference loss of the season, all but guaranteeing no Big Ten title this year. There are three rivalry games left for the Wolverines this season, all at home, against Notre Dame, MSU and Ohio State. Despite the loss at Penn State, Michigan showed some fight in the game, dominating statistically, and had an opportunity to send the game to overtime. I’m not a fan of this game being played in late October. Historically the game is early in the year and is used by both teams as a measuring stick as to how good they will be. But coming off a tough loss and with the game being played in Ann Arbor, I believe Michigan wins Saturday and builds some momentum to close out the year. To quote Bo Schembechler, “To hell with Notre Dame.”
No. 6 Penn State (-6.5)
at Michigan State
The Spartans will be fortunate to field enough players to play the game if the rash of player transfers continue. Penn State is good, but not No. 6 in the country good. Doesn’t matter, they’re still better than MSU. And by a lot more than seven points. Next.
Giants at Lions (-6.5)
Of course Detroit is favored at home over the dumpster fire Giants. But it’s always something about the Lions. Unfortunately I have to pick Detroit to cover in this one, or I fade even further from contention in the picks contest. I hope I’m wrong about this pick, too.
