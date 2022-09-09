OWOSSO — Kendall Ihm had 16 kills, 20 assists, 18 digs and four aces to lead Owosso past Corunna in four games as the Trojan volleyball team opened its Flint Metro League campaign in winning fashion Thursday.
Owosso defeated Corunna 22-25, 25-20, 31-29, 25-22, improving to 8-4-4 overall. Owosso head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said it was an important victory.
“Four years ago, (former Owosso High School athletic director) Dallas Lintner sat with me to pitch the volleyball head coach position,” Fitzpatrick said. “The thing he asked is that we close the gap between OHS and our crosstown rivals, Corunna. Tonight, in front of a full house, the OHS ladies achieved just that.”
The Trojans were also bolstered by Peyton Spicer, with six kills, four aces, three blocks and five digs, and Reese Tayer, with 24 assists. Jamie Maier added six aces.
Neele’ge’ Sims had 19 kills, six blocks and 15 digs for the Cavaliers (2-3). Kira Patrick added 25 assists and 13 digs while Jenna Bauman had 17 digs and Gracie Crowe had four aces. Sydney Gillett posted six kills and nine digs.
LAINGSBURG — After winning the first game, Laingsburg could not sustain the momentum as Saranac defeated the Wolfpack 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 Thursday.
Ashley Bila led the Wolfpack with 26 digs, while Bella Strieff delivered 12 kills.
DURAND — Mason Stark struck for four goals and Byron blanked Durand 7-0 Thursday.
Trevor Ritter scored twice for the Eagles, who also got a goal from Mitchell Morrow.
Byron (3-5-1, 2-0 MMAC) received five saves from Colton Royer and three from Elwood Lawler. Durand fell to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Laingsburg 1, St. Johns 1
LAINGSBURG — Dylan Hulliberger headed in a goal for Laingsburg as the Wolfpack battled St. Johns to a 1-1 tie Thursday.
Paul Pageot assisted Hulliberger off a corner kick.
St. Johns tied the contest with 3 minutes left. Laingsburg now stands 4-1-1 overall
PERRY — Senior Ty Webb scored in the final minute as Perry edged Olivet 1-0 Thursday.
“We lost a player early in the second half from a red card, so we played down a guy for the whole second half,” said Perry coach Brady Haba.
Haba said senior Avery Young led the Rambler defense along with goalies Noah Boske-Smith, who played in the first half, and Brody Webb, who played between the pipes in the second half.
