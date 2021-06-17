EAST LANSING — Owosso will be seeking its 18th straight victory when it takes the field again Saturday at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium.
No. 18 would be the biggest in program history.
Fifth-ranked Owosso scored two runs in the second inning and then made them stand up Thursday in a 2-1 Division 2 state semifinal against Gaylord. The Trojans (36-3) will play Marysville (31-6), a 7-1 winner over Chelsea in Thursday’s second semifinal.
JoEllen Smith, now in her 38th season as Owosso’s head coach, will seek the only prize that has eluded her since taking the coaching baton from the late Pauline “Denny” Hill in 1983 — a state championship.
“I don’t think ahead, but I thought about (the finals) in the dugout toward the end (of the game),” Smith said. “It’s just amazing, just to be one of the two teams left. You’re a winner.”’
Junior right-hander Macy Irelan pitched a three-hitter against Gaylord with eight strikeouts and two walks. Owosso’s defense came up with big plays when it needed to while making only one error.
No. 4-ranked Gaylord (41-2) suffered just its second loss of the season. Irelan got the final out on a strikeout and then the entire Trojan team hugged on the pitcher’s circle in one mass of humanity.
“My first goal was getting to regionals and this is just like a dream come true — playing for this team for as long as we have and going this far, making JoEllen’s career,” Irelan said. “It’s incredible and I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”
Owosso’s sophomore shortstop Jamie Maier, who began the Trojans’ two-run uprising in the second with a single, said playing in the semifinals — with a big contingent of Owosso backers in the stands — made it an unforgettable setting.
And Saturday’s state championship will be even bigger.
“We were very excited — it was just crazy,” Maier said. “This is probably the best feeling you could describe. And playing in the title game is just unreal — that’s the word. This is crazy. I’ve never been part of such a great team.”
Maier said seeing a sea of fans from Owosso, which is just 27 miles from East Lansing, was a confidence boost.
“We felt we had the home advantage,” Maier said. “Even though we were (listed as) the away team, we just came in like wanted to own it. We had fun with it … Once we got the two-(run lead) we felt the cushion, but we wanted to get more.”
After Maier singled in the second, Owosso catcher Karley Kincaid also got on with a single to center. Kendall Anderson then laid down a bunt to advance the runners. Maier came home on a wild pitch, scoring on a head-first slide.
Sophomore third baseman Sydney Somers laced a single to left, scoring pinch runner Brielle Sovis, to make it 2-0. It proved to be the game-winning run. Somers was the only Trojan with two hits on Thursday. Reyn Tuttle added a double in the sixth, but was stranded at third base.
“Syd’s a gamer,” Smith said. “She’s going to get up there and she’s going to get her cuts.”
Somers said Owosso might have been a little nervous playing in the semifinals, but used the nerves to its benefit.
“I think we stay loose but just keeping each other up and knowing we have each others backs, really,” she said. “We played as a team.”
Gaylord, a team which started seven freshman, got its first hit of the game in the top of the fifth when freshman Addison Wangler laid down a bunt single. Irelan, however, got Gaylord to hit a pop foul to the catcher, then struck out Taylor Moeggenberg and induced a ground out.
Gaylord freshman starter Avery Parker pitched the first five innings, giving up two runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks. The Blue Devils’ Jayden Jones, another freshman, came on in relief, allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
The Blue Devils hit more than 30 homers this season but were kept in check by Irelan. Gaylord didn’t have a baserunner for the first 3 1/3 innings and was hitless through four.
“I was trying to keep the ball low so they would hit the ball on the ground,” Irelan said. “But they are good hitters and they can lift the ball. And I’m so very thankful that I have three good outfielders who can catch the ball.”
The early lead gave Irelan some breathing room and some margin of error to work with.
“I felt more confident with my girls behind me and their bats were awake,” Irelan said. “I just knew we had to hold the lead and I knew that those were good hitters and I had to face them. And if they were going to hit, my girls were going to make the play.”
Gaylord still trailed just 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh. After seeing his leadoff batter ground out to second, head coach Abe Cruz went to his bench. Brayleigh Miller, who had suffered a wrist injury earlier in the season, pinch hit and drew a walk.
Moeggenberg — a freshman whose walkoff homer in the quarterfinals gave Gaylord an 8-7 triumph over Hudsonville Unity Christian — then came up as the potential tying run. She blooped a single to shallow left field to put runners on the corners.
The Blue Devils then tried a double steal. Kincaid threw out Blue Devil pinch runner Alexis Kozlowski at second base. Miller scored from third on a delayed steal, but Smith said the out was worth giving up the run.
“The run didn’t mean anything,” Smith said. “With the throw, we knew there would be two outs and nobody on and they haven’t done anything.”
Moments later, Irelan struck out Haley Lenartowicz to end it.
The victory was a bit more tense than Smith would have preferred, but she will definitely take it. Owosso outhit Gaylord 9-3, but stranded six runners to the Blue Devils’ four.
However, some victory ice cream was still order for the Trojans ahead of the biggest game in program history.
“I wish we would have gotten a few more runs — we left a lot of people on base with some key people up but we’ll work on that tomorrow (today),” Smith said. “We’ll go and take some hitting tomorrow and have fun and have a little ice cream, come back to this same place on Saturday.”
