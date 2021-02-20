LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg built an early lead and coasted past Saranac 63-25 Friday night, riding a strong performance from senior Zach Hawes to a win.
Laingsburg was led by Hawes with 23 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter and helped the Wolfpack jump out to a large lead early.
Laingsburg is now 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, after dropping its opener to Pewamo-Wesphalia and having its second game against Potterville canceled Wednesday.
Head coach Daniel Morrill said his team responded well after a bit of a layoff. The Wolfpack hadn’t played since Feb. 13.
“We had a whole lot of almost-opportunities,” Morrill said. “I think that’s pandemic hangover, a little bit. We’re still knocking the rust off. This is just our second game and Wednesday’s been pulled from us unfortunately. Potterville had a COVID issue. We played once and it was a week ago.”
He complimented his team on sharing the ball and strong defensive play that translated into turnovers and points on offense.
“We’re not there yet, but what we’ve got is some nice individual athletes that know how to make plays,” Morrill added. “They’re great kids, buying in and playing defense. They’re utilizing offense to create their offense. I think that was probably the difference tonight. We were able to make plays on the defensive end and spark some things on the offensive end.”
Eli Woodruff also had 12 points for the Wolfpack, followed by Josh Baker with seven points, Miguel Fajardo with five points, and Addison Goff with four.
Eleven players scored for Laingsburg, whose lead stretched to 34 at one point late in the third quarter. The Wolfpack held the Redskins to two points in the third.
Saranac was led by Adrian Simms with seven points. The Redskins fell to 0-3.
Next up for the Wolfpack is a home contest against Fowler at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a trip to Middleton Fulton at 7 p.m. Friday.
