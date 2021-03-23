FLINT — Ava Boike scored 28 points to lift Genesee Christian past Morrice 56-37 Monday in a Division 4 district opener at Flint International Academy.
Aubrey Rogers scored 19 points with four assists for Morrice (6-5), which was hurt by 26 turnovers. Allison Buck, who sank three 3-pointers, scored 12 points with six rebounds for the Orioles.
Genesee Christian (9-7) advanced to the district finals Wednesday against Genesee (7-5).
Morrice scoring: Allison Buck 3 3-4 12, Makenzie Doerner 0 1-2 1, Sydney Wyzga 0 1-4 1, Mallory Munro 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Rogers 7 4-6 19.
BOWLING
O-E’s Kelley regional champion
SANFORD — Ovid-Elsie senior Mikayla Kelley captured an individual girls regional bowling championship Saturday at Northern Lanes in Sanford.
Kelley totaled 749 pins during her four-game individual series. Kelley bowled games of 183, 175, 187 and 204.
Also qualifying for the upcoming state finals were Corunna’s Bridget Ryon, fourth with 706 pins; Corunna’s Carly Pavka, fifth with 703; and Ovid-Elsie’s Morgan Douglass, 10th with 663.
Corunna placed third in the regional team standings, one spot from qualifying for states. Ovid-Elsie finished fourth and Chesaning placed 15th.
Feldhouse regional runner-up
RICHMOND — Durand’s Alanna Feldhouse finished second at the Division 3 girls regionals hosted by Strikers Entertainment Center.
Feldhouse totaled 772 pins and trailed regional champion Samantha Dulz of Armada by just three pins. Jordyan Oesterle of Durand tied for 33rd with 560 pins.
Durand was seventh as a team.
Kopesky fifth, Black sixth
SAGINAW — Regan Kopesky of Byron finished fifth at Saturday’s Division 4 girls individual regionals.
New Lothrop’s Rachael Black was sixth at Crooked Creek in Saginaw. Both qualified for the state finals.
Byron finished fifth in the team standings. New Lothrop was 11th.
Owosso third at regionals
GAYLORD — The Owosso girls bowling squad placed third at Saturday’s Division 2 team regionals at Gaylord Bowling Center.
The Trojans missed qualifying for the state finals by one spot. Owosso did not have any individual state qualifiers who made the top 10 at regionals.
Zoie Brandt finished 16th with a four-game total of 586 pins. Willow MacLaughlin was 18th (565) and Aubree Irish finished 25th (543).
Woods ninth
SAGINAW — New Lothrop’s Rafael Woods placed tied for ninth at Friday’s Division 4 boys regionals while qualifying for the state finals.
Woods scored 707 pins in his four-game series. New Lothrop finished sixth in the team standings with 2,967 pins. Byron placed 11th.
