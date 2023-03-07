SANDUSKY — Cass City defeated New Lothrop, 41-31, Tuesday in a girls Division 3 regional semifinal basketball game at Sandusky High School.
The Hornets (17-7) hung tough through the first three quarters, trailing 12-8 and 20-17 after each of the first two quarters and leading by one, 28-27, entering the final eight minutes. But Cass City finished with a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played a very good game for a little over three quarters,” said New Lothrop head coach Jim Perry. “The fourth quarter was rough. Cass City really increased their pressure and physicality and forced us to turn the ball over. We had a few good looks that didn’t fall for us. They got some extra possessions and in a game like this, with two equal teams, all it took was a small run in that last quarter and we weren’t able to come back from it.”
Kelsey Kohlmann scored 14 points with four rebounds for the Hornets. Lily Bruff finished with six points and two steals, while Ashlyn Orr had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Cass City (19-6) will play Sandusky (22-3) in Thursday’s regional championship game.
Detroit Country Day 65, Owosso 23
YALE — Owosso’s season came to an end Tuesday with a 65-23 loss to Detroit Country Day at the Division 2 regionals at Yale High School.
The Trojans finished the campaign with a 15-8 overall record and the school’s first girls district basketball title in 22 years.
Detroit Country Day (17-6) will advance to play Goodrich (22-3) Thursday for a regional championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.