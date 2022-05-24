BATH — Laingsburg registered a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Bath Monday.
The Wolfpack trailed 2-1 at halftime after getting a goal from Desire Knoblauch, who finished a through ball by Addison Elkins.
Laingsburg defender Emily Gutzman tied it on a free kick from about 30 yards out. Dakota Ballard won it when she scored off a breakaway by Cadie Ellis, who dribbled to the right corner and centered the ball.
Owosso 8, Durand 0
OWOSSO — Brieanna Wood scored a hat trick and Owosso blanked Durand 8-0 Monday on Senior Night.
Alana Dotts scored twice with two assists while Sophie Brown, Leah Miller and Jillian Klaver also scored.
Owosso (4-11) led in shots 18-2. Lily Usher made two saves for the Trojans.
“Our team dominated the overwhelming majority of possession,” Owosso coach Chris Bird siad. “It was great to see everything our team has been working on this season come to fruition.”
Clio 2, Ovid-Elsie 1
CLIO — Clio edged Ovid-Elsie 2-1 Monday night.
Hailee Campbell scored Ovid-Elsie’s lone goal. Ava Bates made 21 saves for the Marauders.
“I was extremely happy with our effort tonight against a very talented and experienced Clio team,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said.
Clio improved to 14-4-1 overall and Ovid-Elsie fell to 11-5-1.
