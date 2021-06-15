SAGINAW – University of Michigan golfer Anika Dy of Traverse City and Ariel Chang of Macomb, who is headed to the University of Detroit Mercy in the fall, shared the lead through the first round of stroke play Monday in the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship at Saginaw Country Club presented by Carl’s Golfland.
Dy, who won the Michigan Women’s Open Championship in 2019, and Chang, last summer’s Michigan Junior Girls State Amateur Champion, each opened with 1-under rounds of 70.
A pair of hole-in-ones added some additional excitement to the first round. Mandy Ehrlich of Grand Rapids aced No. 4, which was played at 110 yards Monday, and Emme Lantis of Corunna had her hole-in-one on No. 10, which was playing at 135 yards.
Lantis was tied for 31st after a 9-over 80.
Smithson leads Michigan Open
ACME – The first time was a charm for Bradley Smithson.
The Michigan State University golfer from Grand Rapids played The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort for the first time in competition and set the pace through one round of the 104th Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open.
The 20-year-old junior-to-be Spartan shot a 6-under 66 Monday just ahead of 65-shooting mini-tour professional James Holley of Howell, who like Smithson shot his round in the windy afternoon wave.
Chesaning product Cody Haughton shot an 8-over 80 and was tied for 112th.
