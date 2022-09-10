By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
ELSIE — Durand came into Friday’s matchup at Ovid-Elsie averaging 53 points a game with its bruising Power T offense, but the Railroaders’ D had left something to be desired through Weeks 1 and 2, giving up 41.5 points per contest.
But those expecting touchdowns galore in Week 3, were instead treated to strong defensive efforts from both sides — particularly in the second half — with Durand grinding its way to a 28-22 win over the Marauders, moving the Railroaders to 3-0 (2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) on the season. O-E dropped to 1-2 (1-1 MMAC).
The 22 points that the Railroader defense did yield doesn’t fully do its performance justice.
O-E scored its first touchdown when a carom from a pass a Durand cornerback had deflected found its way to Marauder senior Clay Wittenberg, who turned the play into a 65-yard touchdown. The Marauders’ second touchdown — a Logan Thompson reception on a screen — came on a short field after a kickoff was returned to Durand’s 28-yard line.
After a hectic first quarter that saw both teams trade touchdowns and O-E take a 15-14 lead, Durand’s defense didn’t surrender another score until 1:08 remained in the game. The Railroaders held the Marauders to a mere 221 yards.
“We knew Ovid-Elsie is a very physical team and they match up very well against our team,” said Durand head coach John Webb. “Last year, we only scored eight points on them. To get 28, it should be enough to win. We had to step up defensively to beat this team. We preached defense all week and finally played defense.”
Durand senior RB/LB Gabe Lynn was an absolute monster in this game, tallying 216 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns along with several impact plays on the defensive side. Durand utilized his talents on its first play from scrimmage. Durand QB Austin Kelley took a huge hit and delivered the pass to a wide-open Lynn over the middle of the field, who easily scored for a 75-yard touchdown. Alex Bruni scored a two-point conversion on a rush for Durand to give the Railroaders a 8-0 lead.
Webb and Lynn said the early haymaker had been drawn up three days prior to the game.
“We tried to use their aggressiveness against them. They’re blitizing virtually every play, and we thought we could get them first play over the top on a quick one, and nobody’s catching Gabe (Lynn) from behind,” Webb said. “I believe he’s the best athlete in the conference. He’s an outstanding player and put in amazing work.”
Lynn scored the dagger to cap a 10-play drive that ate almost half the fourth quarter with Durand clinging to a 22-15 lead when the drive commenced with 9:09 remaining. On fourth-and-1, Lynn dove into the endzone for a 3-yard score to extend the Railroaders’ lead to 28-15.
O-E, who beat Durand 28-8 last year on its way to co-winning the MMAC, certainly didn’t quit. Down to its third-string quarterback after an injury to its starting quarterback earlier in the season and second-string QB Colin Veith during the game, junior Jamison Custer led the Marauders on a 56-yard scoring drive that included a 19-yard pass to the Byron 1.
“I loved the way we responded to adversity, especially (Custer) going in there on that last drive and getting a score,” said O-E head coach Travis Long. “Durand’s a good team; I thought our boys played tough.”
O-E’s defense certainly played tough in the second half, holding Durand scoreless until its final drive and giving its offense many chances to knot the game with the score still 22-15 for most of the half. A highlight for the Marauder defense was an outstanding pass break-up on fourth down by O-E’s Braxton Stenger, saving what otherwise would have been a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Durand ran the ball successfully per usual, racking up 215 yards on 42 attempts.
After O-E tied the game 8-8 in the first quarter, Durand took a gamble on fourth-and-2 deep in its own territory, and it paid off in a big way.
Alex Bruni took a pitch around left edge, got outside the tackle box and took off in a flash for a 60-yard touchdown. Durand led 14-8 with 4:54 remaining in the first quarter after the two-point conversion was no good.
Durand moves to 3-0 for the second time in three seasons, and its season-long quest to bring the program’s first conference title since 1983 is in great shape after it beat Montrose and O-E in consecutive weeks. Along with New Lothrop, Montrose and O-E shared the MMAC crown in 2021.
Webb and Lynn both acknowledged there’s more work to be done.
“It means we still got a shot (to win the title). That’s all I’m going to say,” Webb said.
“It means a lot, especially that we beat them with damn near the same team, and it keeps our standards high but we’re not satisfied. We’ve still got more games to play,” Lynn said.
