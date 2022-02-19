CORUNNA — Corunna senior Ellie Toney scored a career-high 35 points and moved within six points of breaking Allison Gross’ all-time school scoring record as the Cavalaiers turned away visiting Ortonville Brandon 66-50 Friday night.
Toney (1,264 points) rained in four 3-pointers and shot 9-for-9 from the free-throw line as Corunna improved to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in the Flint Metro Stars Division. Allison Gross (1,269 points) is the school’s all-time leading scorer, set from 1996 to 1999.
The Cavaliers’ Senior Night victory, however, had a huge cost.
Corunna junior guard Sydnie Gillett — who scored 20 points — injured her left knee in the third quarter and had to be carried off. Gillett, who like Toney, tore the ACL in her right knee during the summer, watched with crutches from the sideline with her knee iced and elevated.
Gillett’s status is currently unknown.
“It’s a big concern and it doesn’t look good,” Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said.
Both Toney and Gillett scored 18 points in the first half as Corunna built a 47-33 lead. Toney added seven rebounds and three assists. Gillett had two 3-pointers, two steals and two assists. Kira Patrick had three steals for Corunna.
Toney said what started out as a happy, joyous game turned somber in the secoond half.
“We started out the game really hot and we were just having a lot of fun with it and then went into the locker room,” Toney said. “We came out and having fun and obviously she (Gillett) went down. My heart just dropped immediately. I knew something was wrong and I know how that feels. But I hope she’s OK.”
Both teams were red-hot in the shooting department, Birchmeier said.
“It was all offense and just about every shot was going in,” Birchmeier said. “We were really clicking offensively.”
Birchmeier said it was not known if Toney’s 35-point performance set any Corunna single-game record.
“That’s the most points that any of my girls have scored in the 11 years that I’ve been the varsity coach,” Birchmeier said. “Three others have scored 30 or more.”
The Cavaliers have three more regular season games, including two more at home.
Brandon(5-12, 1-8 Flint Metro Stars) featured Riley Abney’s 26 points. The Blackhawks, who trailed 57-44 after three quarters, couldn’t make a serious run at Corunna in the second half.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 2 0-0 5, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Toney 11 9-9 35, Sydnie Gillett 9 0-0 20, Jorja Napier 1 0-2 2, Gracie Crowe 1 0-4 2. Totals 25 9-17 66.
BRANDON SCORING: Riley Abney 10 2-2 26. Totals 19 2-2 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.