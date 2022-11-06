The Argus-Press
BROOKLYN — Owosso, led by Libby Summerland, finished 14th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula girls state cross country finals in Division 2.
The Trojans scored 367 points.
Summerland, a junior, ran 44th overall in 19:40.06. Owosso’s Josie Jenkinson (59th, 19:55.65), Emma Crandell (81st, 20:08.82), Claire Agnew (145th, 21:03.69) and Julionna West (191st, 21:47.03).
Otsego won the girls Division 2 title with 87 points while East Grand Rapids was second with 98 and Grand Rapids Christian was third with 153.
O-E’s Bease runs 87th in D-3
BROOKLYN — Clarissa Baese of Ovid-Elsie placed 87th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula girls Division 3 finals Saturday.
Baese, a freshman, finished the race in 21:08.05. Teammate Alexis SPitzley ran 102nd in 21:21.17.
Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka finished 118th in 21:29.77. Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White finished 126th in 21:40.30 while Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe ran 155th (22:03.03.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Maier 32nd at finals
BROOKLYN — Levi Maier of Chesaning finished 32nd in the MHSAA Lower Peninsula boys Division 3 cross country finals Saturday.
Maier, a senior, clocked a time of 16:58.07.
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros finished 54th (17:22.60) while Laingsburg’s Noah Devereaux placed 103rd (17:51.53). New Lothrop’s Ryan Heslip finished 129th (18:05.22) and Ovid-ELsie’s Clay Powell ran 132nd (18:05.62).
Corunna boys run 27th in state
BROOKLYN — The Corunna boys ran 27th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 2 state finals at Michigan International Speedway Saturday.
The Cavaliers, led by Logan Roka’s 88th place individual finish in 17:05.95, scored 652 points. East Grand Rapids was first with 132 while Chelsea finished second with 137.
Corunna junior Kenny Evans finished 144th in 17:41.16. Jaxon Strauch (18:53.61), Aidan Roka (19:08.74) and Payton Chandler (19:13.15) were next in line for the Cavs.
FOOTBALL
Morrice tops Au-Gres Sims, 34-16
AU GRES — Drew McGowan rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Morrice sidelined Au-Gres Sims, 34-16, Saturday in 8-Player Division 2 regional championship football game.
The Orioles (9-2) will advance to the state semifinals next week vs. Mendon at Mendon High School. Mendon downed Colon, 46-44, in its regional title game.
McGowan, who rushed 37 times, also blocked two punts.
He scored on runs of 59 and 6 yards.
Travis Farrow rushed for 106 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. He scored on runs of 30 and 53 yards.
Dustin Copeland ran for 54 yards on six carries with a 43-yard scoring scamper.
Morrice trailed 8-0 after one quarter and led 12-8 at halftime.
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Owosso’s 400 free relay team
captures Flint Metro gold
FENTON — Owosso’s 400-yard freestyle relay team placed first at the Flint Metro League Swimming and Diving Championships which concluded Saturday.
The Trojans’ gold-medal winning relay team consisted of Kate Grinnell, Liz McCroan, Lily Pumford and Amanda Brainerd, who also logged a 351.05 state-qualifying time.
Fenton won the meet with 532 points and 10 golds. Owosso placed second with 396 points while Swartz Creek was third (338), Holly fourth (210) and Kearsley fifth (177).
Owosso received silver-medal performances from Brainerd (100-breast, a state-qualifying 1:11.36 and 50-free, 26.32), Grinnell (200 free, 2:02.62), Pumford (100 backstroke, 1:04.48) and Grinnell (500 free, 5:36.22).
Owosso’s 200 free relay team finished second with a state-qualifying time of 1:44.37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.