PERRY — Jacob Orweller of Perry has starred as a 100-win wrestler, a record-setting receiver in football and a standout student in the classroom.
Orweller — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — collected his 100th career wrestling win during the first meet of the season, pinning his 135-pound opponent from Dansville to highlight a 42-36 victory.
“I was ahead 14-0 and then I pinned him,” Orweller said. “It (100 career wins) is like a nice short little victory. It’s something you work for and once you get it, it’s like, ‘Alright, what’s next? What do I do after this. ’”
Orweller hopes the encore is not only an individual state finals berth but also a state finals placement of eighth or higher.
“I want to be a state placer,” Orweller said. “My sophomore year, I was a qualifier and I was one match away from placing. It definitely adds some motivation.”
That decision loss left a bitter taste for Orweller and he is determined to get back to the state meet, according to Perry head coach Jason Spiess.
“Jacob made it to the blood round as a sophomore and I have high hopes this year that he will be up on the podium somewhere,” Spiess said.
As a junior, Orweller finished 32-11 but did not get out of the regionals with a state berth.
Jacob Orweller is the third Orweller Spiess has coached, with Ethan Orweller and Tanner Orweller also shining on the mats. Tanner Orweller was also a 100-win wrestler at Perry before graduating.
“He comes from a wrestling family,” Spiess said. “Jacob has a great work ethic in the wrestling room and in life. He is a good wrestler — all around. He’s one of our leaders.”
The Perry senior, currently ranked No. 6 in the state at 135 pounds, stands 9-3 so far this season.
“Yes but two of his losses have come against two kids who were ranked No. 2 and No. 3,” Spiess said. “So the ones he lost to were legitimate matches.”
Orweller said that Perry, which stands 6-5 overall, is hoping to make a run at a team district championship. He said senior Andrew McConnell (215 pounds) and junior Seth Grooms (145) are two other standouts.
“The team looks really good,” Orweller said. “I, personally, think we have a real good shot at winning team districts. We’ve got a lot of freshman here and we have a short time left to get them up and ready. But I think we’ve got a real good shot at it.”
Orweller averaged 21 yards per catch this past fall in football. He grabbed 17 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns, setting a Perry varsity record with 11 career touchdown catches. The second team Argus-Press All-Area receiver set the career mark in a game vs. Bath on a pass from quarterback Parker White.
“It was the first drive of the game and it was our ball,” Orweller said. “I ran a post and it was about a 40-yard touchdown (play). I caught it and ran about 25 yards for the score.”
Perry lost that game 27-26 and weathered an 0-7 football record this past fall but Orweller said that setting the career record was indeed a highlight to remember.
“The record felt pretty good because that record had been standing since 1989, I believe,” Orweller said. “Just to be able to go out there and accomplish something that will leave a mark on the school was great. Because it wasn’t our best season as a team — not the type that we had wanted.”
Orweller doubled as a safety for the Ramblers and Perry coach Jeff Bott said he was strong on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
“Jake was always our leader,” Bott said. “He’s the kid we went to when we needed some yards. Jake has amazing hands. He’s a very under-rated route runner. And, for his size, he hits like a truck on defense. He was a very, very good safety for us. He came downhill and filled gaps for us on run support.”
Orweller maintains a 4.048 cumulative grade point average. He plans to major in pre-med but hasn’t yet decided on what university he will attend.
“I’m going to wrestle (in college) — but I’m not 100 percent sure of what school I’m going to,” Orweller said. “Sienna Heights is my top one right now.”
Orweller said he hasn’t ruled out track and field either. He competed in the pole vault, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles as a sophomore, placing second in the 110s at the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Championships. He also skied a personal-best 12 feet even in the pole vault while placing fifth at the GLAC Championships.
He also played varsity soccer for the first time this past fall, filling the striker position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.