MORRICE — In a battle for the top spot in the Genesee Area Conference, Flint Hamady took the first round Friday, defeating Morrice 45-22.
It was a rough night for the Orioles (7-3, 6-1 GAC) before they even stepped onto the court. Starters Ali Beem and Jenna Smith were held out of the game with an illness and injury, respectively.
With two key players missing, Morrice’s offense had to make some changes.
“You lose two of your three primary ball handlers and that makes it difficult,” Orioles’ head coach Kris Smith said. “You’re trying to find ways to get balls to shooters who (aren’t necessarily) use to handling the ball, who then (in turn) are throwing it to other kids to shoot.”
That added up to a second straight rough shooting night for Morrice, which made just four field goals Wednesday in a 52-13 loss to Portland St. Patrick. The Orioles ended with just three field goals against Hamady (10-1, 7-0) and did the bulk of their scoring at the foul line, where they shot 14 of 26.
The Hawks’ defense initially kept Morrice outside the 3-point line for most of the first quarter. Even when looks opened up, the ball simply wouldn’t go through the hoop.
The Orioles’ only point of the first quarter came when Zena Latunski sank one of two free throw attempts.
“It just wasn’t our night for shooting,” Orioles’ starting point guard Gracie Nowak said. “(Hamady’s) defense was kind of pressuring us up top, but we were still getting open shots … they just weren’t falling for us.”
While Morrice was added some points via the free throw line in the second, its struggles from the field continued well into the second half. The Orioles didn’t score from the floor until a Nowak layup with 1:52 left in the third.
The only other field goals on the night came from two Jenna O’Berry 3-pointers in the fourth.
Nowak and O’Berry led the Orioles with six points each, with all other Morrice points coming from the free throw line.
“Our kids really battled but we just didn’t make enough shots to win the game,” said Smith. “We struggled putting the ball in the basket for the second straight game.”
Flint Hamady 45, Morrice 22
Flint Hamady (10-1, 7-0): Aryana Naylor 5 2-5 12 Totals: 17 4-15 45.
Morrice (7-3 6-1): Gracie Nowak 1 4-11 6, Jenna O’Berry 2 0-0 6, Kaylee McGowan 0 3-4 3, Olivia Riley 0 2-3 2 Totals: 3 14-26 22.
Flint Hamady 15 6 10 14 — 45
Morrice 1 4 6 11 — 22
3-Point Goals: Morrice 2 (O’Berry 2); Flint Hamady 3 . Rebounds: Morrice 37 (Zena Latunski 9). Assists: Morrice 2. Steals: Morrice 9 (Nowak 6). Blocked Shots: Morrice 5 (Latunski3).
