Marauders manhandle Chesaning, 49-13

ELSIE — It wasn’t supposed to have been this easy.
As both the home team and one of the defending Mid-Michigan Activites Conference champions, Ovid-Elsie (4-2, 3-1 MMAC) certainly entered Friday’s matchup against Chesaning (3-3, 1-2 MMAC) with favorite status, but it was hard to see them blowing out a scrappy Indians squad to quite the exent that they did.
Previously a team that’s been a bit reliant on defense to get Ws, O-E was in top form in all phases of the game as it downed Chesaning, 49-13.
“We haven’t played like this all season,” said coach Travis Long, after the game. “It seemed we were firing on all cylinders offensively and defensively.”
Discounting their game against Byron — the 0-6 Eagles are an outlier in terms of haplessness — the Marauders’ 395 offensive yards represent a season best. Sophomore quarterback Tryce Tokar threw for 198 yards (a no disclaimers season-high) and two touchdowns. On the ground, O-E’s by-committee attack ginned up 197 yards and five scores on 40 carries.
Defensively, the Marauders remained menacing. After holding Dearborn Edsel Ford to negative-51 yards rushing last week, they kept the Indians to -10, and allowed just 93 net yards total.
The game got off to a bit of a wonky start with Tokar fumbling the ball away on O-E’s first snap only for Landon Stoneman to intercept the ball right back.
Things settled down after that, with Logan Thompson becoming the first of the Marauders’ many backs to find the endzone, capping off an eight-play, 34-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge to give O-E a 7-0 lead.
Thompson must have liked that scoring feeling, because he found paydirt again on his very next touch, when a pass over the middle found him with nothing but green field ahead ahead. His 79-yard catch and run put the Marauders up 14-0 after the PAT. It was all gravy from there.
Thompson would score once more in the third quarter, running it in from five out to make it 42-7. He finished with seven carries for 35 yards.
In between, O-E got touchdowns from Tokar (a 16-yard keeper in the second quarter), Cohen Tyler (a 3-yard tote with 3:12 before the half) and Clay Wittenberg (on a 23-yard pass from Tokar in the early third).
Chesaning also scored in that span, with Lucas Powell taking a kickoff 73 yards to the house.
The fourth quarter saw the two teams trade scores on an even basis for once, with Chesaning QB Max Volk finding Mason Struck for a 15-yard score at the 10:46 mark and Carter Kelley running it in from six just over two minutes later.
Other points of interest included three additional turnovers. Tokar was intercepted by Eli Escamilla, while Volk was picked by Wittenberg and Braxton Stenger.
Tokar was in high spirits after the game.
“We’ve been through a lot, so this win means a lot,” he said. “We were a little sloppy at the beginning, but we pulled it together pretty quickly.”
