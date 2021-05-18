DURAND —Elijah Beland shot a team-low 41 and Durand downed Montrose 199-232 to remain tied with Ovid-Elsie for the top spot in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Gavin Powell shot 49 for the Railroaders. Kyle Stroub carded a 54 and Devin Freier shot 55.
Montrose was led by Ian Murray’s 54.
“The guys were very happy to get the win in our final home match of the season,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “Kind of an emotional day for the seniors who have spent years in the golf program — Elijah Beland and Gavin Powell.”
Swartz Creek 186, Owosso 226
OWOSSO — Owosso’s Jon Mazza carded a season-low 43, capturing medalist honors during the Trojans’ 226-186 setback Monday to Swartz Creek.
Ryan Dahl shot 56, Peyton Dwyer shot 63 and Ethan Sigsby finished with a 64.
Owosso will take on Corunna in the Phillips Cup Wednesday at Owosso Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.